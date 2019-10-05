Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Cam McCaul's Slope-Duro-Cross Challenge

Oct 5, 2019
by Cam McCaul  


Slope-Duro-Cross Challnge…. What the hell is that? Well, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for 5 years since moving to Bend Oregon. Somehow I was lucky enough to move into a neighborhood that happened to have a big empty patch of land behind it. Of course I decided to build jumps in this empty patch of land, and then of course I proceeded to make a trail loop that started and ended in my backyard. It wasn’t long before the idea struck me to hold a race on this backyard loop. Now to figure out the logistics… I knew I could make a pretty funny video out of this race, but the real challenge was finding a time when enough of my local Bend friends were in town at the same time to get them all together. Dusty Wygle had a bright idea… (as he often does. ) He said, “Why don’t you hold the Slope-Duro-Cross Challenge during the week of Black Sage Fest and Proving Grounds…?” Brilliant Mr. Wygle. This way, not only did we have all the local Bend riders in attendance, we had some of the best riders from all over the world hanging out.

This video is what happened next.

The Slope-Duro-Cross Challnge evolved into the most ridiculous mountain bike race / contest / Heckle-Fest the world has ever seen. Hit play, kick back, and prepare to laugh. This is the SLOPE-DURO-CROSS CHALLENGE!!!!

Special thanks to John Reynolds for shooting and editing this, Caleb Ely for shooting 2nd angle and Taylor Sage for the creative inspiration, input, and juices. And of course to Bonee McCaul for welcoming the circus into our home.

All photos by Trevor Lyden (thank you Trevor!).

This is how a run ends in the Slope-Duro-Cross Challenge

about to crash

The penalty for taking a good line

AAAHHHH But the boys are out there cheering And the light was pretty nice too Yewan. Way to go for it.

Yew Yewan

Amending the judging sheet



about to crash

moving target

Finish-line within site

coming in hot

With friends like this who needs enemies

With friends like this who needs enemies

I mean.... could you look any cooler

Game-face.

Stem babies.

Ok everybody... do what I say. Now I know where my daughters get it from.


Regions in Article
Bend

Posted In:
Videos Cam Mccaul Jordie Lunn Black Sage Marzocchi Proving Grounds


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
82384 views
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
79558 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
78861 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
68174 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
59167 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
51098 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
48407 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
48196 views

11 Comments

  • 1 0
 Spraying the garden hose in the face is a tenuous idea for a distraction and water source. Should be used in ews no excuses about stuff in bottles lol. Looks like a great time
  • 3 0
 Jordie for Rampage Judge.
  • 2 0
 Party on Bikes. Party and Bikes. Bikes and Parties.
  • 1 0
 Did I miss the episode where Jordie Lunn gets silver vampire fangs installed on his lower teeth? Blank Stare
  • 1 0
 I think that Cam is the Jake Gyllenhaal of the MTB scene... Super Cool guys, you nailed it big time!
  • 2 0
 Shits lit
  • 1 0
 "H.O.A." Kids stop building jumps in the common area LMFAO
  • 1 0
 I thoroughly enjoyed that.
  • 1 0
 this is the best thing I have ever seen on pinkbike... by far..
  • 1 0
 Is rogatkin on trek now or just borrowing a bike from cam?
  • 1 0
 "I should have more normal friends."

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013381
Mobile Version of Website