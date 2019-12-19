Video: Cam Zink Delivers UFC Fighter Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone's Custom YT Capra

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters on the planet, is not only known for sending his opponents to the deck of the cage but also enjoys sending it on his local trails on the mountain bike. YT Industries hooked the 36-year-old American up with a sick custom-painted Capra to send it into the New Year on.

Doanld Cerrone's All-American Custom CAPRA

I tell my guys that if you are not scared to death at least once a day, then we are doing something wrong. I like the mental growth of making yourself do things that you normally wouldn’t do within your comfort zone. The better you get and the more in shape you get the harder you can push it. I remember the first time hitting little jumps. Now, it just keeps getting bigger and bigger. That to me is what I love the most. It keeps you young. When the old man comes knocking, I just don’t let him in. — Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

I enjoy the downhill adrenaline, white-knuckle riding of mountain biking. But I also enjoy the crazy physical side of the uphill climbing, geared towards the training camp. It is just another avenue I can pursue and not be in the gym lifting weights or running. I can use it as a crazy intense leg and endurance work out. It is also great training mentally. You get tired and fatigued going up, on the way down you need to be able to answer all the questions of jumping, pulling, sitting, turning, lifting. There is so much that has to go into staying sharp, because you know that if there is any ill play, you are going OTB. — Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

New Mexico is where we live and have all our bikes. We have ridden in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Las Vegas, Canada and down in Mexico. There is lots of good riding down here on the border. I would say Vancouver and Whistler are the best when it is all about fun. But I also like trails that aren’t really that groomed. New Mexico and Colorado have some awesome trails. There is a place called Otero Canyon here and it is pretty gnarly. It is probably my favorite place to ride. The rockier, the better. I especially enjoy having to pick your lines when riding uphill. — Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Spec

Freeride legend Cam Zink represented the YT Family and stopped by Cowboy’s ranch to drop off a brand-new custom-specced and All-American camo-painted CAPRA 29. Cerrone, who is already in preparation for a big fight coming up in January, took the time to spend some time with Zink and go for a ride.Frame: YT CAPRA 29 Custom PaintPedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E 11 Black/Gold SpringWeelset: Crankbrothers Synthesis E11 29“Headset + Custom Topcap: Acros AZX-203Tires: Maxxis DHF 29x2.50 EXO+ und Maxxis DHR 29x2.40 EXO+Grips: ODI Elite Motion Lock OnSaddle: SDG Radar MTN YT CustomChainguide: E*THIRTEEN TRS PlusFork: ROCKSHOX Lyrik Ultimate RC2 29” 170mm RED 42mm OffsetShock: ROCKSHOX Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT 230x60Breaks: SRAM Code RSC, 200mm SRAM Centerline RotorsStem: Truvativ Descendant 40mmHandlebars: Truvativ Descendant 800mmSeatpost: ROCKSHOX Reverb AXS 150mmDrivetrain: SRAM Eagle X01 Chain, Cassette, Shifter, Crank + PF92 Bottom BracketPhotos: Peter JamisonVideo: Rupert Walker