Video: Cam Zink Descends a Landslide Path on a Trail Bike

Cam Zink and his friends Ray Syron, and Trevor Boldi head out on a self-filmed adventure over 4,400 feet to bag the first descent on Slide Mountain, named for its past recurring landslides. The steep slope is visible from the highway as you drive between Reno and Lake Tahoe, and Cam Zink says the idea of descending it came to him after filming, but he wasn't keen on the idea of lugging a downhill bike up to the top. It wasn't until trail bike technology got good enough that he realized it could actually be possible to bag the descent in a day.