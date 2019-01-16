VIDEOS

Video: Cam Zink Descends a Landslide Path on a Trail Bike

Jan 16, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Cam Zink and his friends Ray Syron, and Trevor Boldi head out on a self-filmed adventure over 4,400 feet to bag the first descent on Slide Mountain, named for its past recurring landslides. The steep slope is visible from the highway as you drive between Reno and Lake Tahoe, and Cam Zink says the idea of descending it came to him after filming Where the Trail Ends, but he wasn't keen on the idea of lugging a downhill bike up to the top. It wasn't until trail bike technology got good enough that he realized it could actually be possible to bag the descent in a day.

 Aww man, you know that feeling when you are leaning back in your chair trying to bring the view up?
 Drifting corners in the trees at the bottom looked way more fun than the face but I came to offer friendly help with the spelling of Tahoe. Sorry - couldn't resist.
 strange...i didn't see any crying meth heads in the video... i heard Reno/Tahoe is overrun by them!

Sick video...cool to see some hometown representation!
 Lower trail/corners through the trees!!!
 Hate when they ruin good video with SHIT music. I watching everything on mute from now on.
 On a... Jeffsy?
 Who would’ve thought it would be possible to descend something like that with such a steep HT angle? Can xink, defying Pinkbike opinion.

