Video: Cam Zink in a 911 GTS Races Ray Syron to the Bottom of a Trail

Mar 10, 2020
by Cameron Zink  

It's nothing new, but it doesn't mean it's not fun! Since SeaSucker sent these amazing racks, I have shuttled DH trails with them and have been dreaming about racing someone down one of our DH trails. The road is just as fun to drive as the trail is to ride, and the race ended up being so close!

Thanks to Sea Sucker for the custom Sensus rack and Michelin for the Pilot Sport Cup 2s!

Check out TheSensus.com for the shirt, beanie and all the grips in this video.

Thanks to everyone who supports me:

28 Comments

  • 41 10
 What am I supposed to be impressed by here? That some beanie cap idiot is racing down a highway for a stupid reason and making reckless passes on responsible drivers whom he then calls fools?
  • 17 9
 With all due respect to his inspiring achievements and contribution to pushing the sport... Cam's losing it... please Cam... take it easy, getting filmed doing whips on Dirt Jumps works just fine... it seems you are living through some post concussion detachment or something... holy shit. Worried about you man.
  • 5 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Yup, cringeworthy.
  • 11 11
 Jeeez you guys really lost your dinosaur huh? Fast cars and sick trails have always been passions of ours. Thought this was a fun way to combine them. Maybe next time we will film a Prius vs E-Commuter and compare smiles per miles?
  • 2 0
 I liked the tires.
  • 2 3
 @UNITEDFREERIDE: You seem like the type to reply TRIGGERED when people don't like your content and pat yourself on the back for winning a point for your team. I'm not sure what you're selling exactly but good luck in your future endeavors.
  • 2 2
 @UNITEDFREERIDE: Fast cars are great, but driven responsibly. I have raced open wheel cars, I have also taught defensive driving in a major city. I save my speeding for the track, or closed courses, in fact this is exactly why I mountain bike, because I can speed and get my adrenaline kicks without endangering others, or encouraging dangerous behaviour by trying to make it look "cool".

Get me out on a race track any day and I would be happy to show you who exactly has lost their dinosaur.
  • 2 2
 Uhh....racing down a highway?

Reckless passes? Lmao....

There was really no racing or reckless driving here. Oh god, he passed a double yellow...with plenty of room and vision...oh no

Some “beanie cap idiot”....

This comment section is priceless. Bunch of fairies.

Some of that could be reckless in a Prius....sure. Have you guys ever driven a proper car?

I’ll concede that the video wasn’t particularly exciting, but I read the comments before watching and was expecting some real canyon carving...disappointed.

A manny 911 produces movement in my pants, however.
  • 2 0
 I wish I could post a GIF on here....I'll do my best to describe...... Homer Simpson roles up in a station wagon leans out the window and yells..."NEEEERRRRD"

Seems fitting here. IDK why
  • 17 1
 It makes just makes me so happy to see a manual 911.
  • 3 0
 Finally a sensible comment
  • 22 9
 Irresponsible driving on public roads, endangering others. Good job sharing bad behavior Pink Bike. Tell me again why MTB has a bad image?
  • 11 6
 I like the car, and I like the bike... but he just reinforced in every driver he passed that people with fancy sports cars are self-righteous @$$#0!!es. And there were double lines all the way down...
  • 6 0
 My friend restored a '69 911 and said the only thing wrong with Porsches is the drivers. -I would add people who pronounce it 'Porsh'.
  • 1 0
 @endlessblockades: Absolutely. I am also guilty of pronouncing the name that way. I believe the proper pronunciation is Porsha?
  • 1 0
 @rosemarywheel: yup
  • 5 1
 Came here to see Cam bombing a sports car down a trail. Dare I say clickbaited??
  • 4 0
 That trail looks super fun
  • 4 1
 Man, those sensus grips must be selling like hot cakes. I hope he is saving some for the family...
  • 4 0
 Def came here to read the comments.
  • 4 0
 thoroughly enjoyed that
  • 2 1
 At 2:58 you see there is clearly no passenger in the car.. At 4:46, a passenger is holding the camera. WTF?
  • 5 3
 Now this is dope.
  • 1 0
 this is why you should never buy rental cars
  • 4 0
 That's not a rental, it's Zink's car.
  • 3 1
 Sick \m/
  • 1 0
 How dare you put a rack on that car!
  • 1 4
 ray sucks

Post a Comment



