Video: Cam Zink in a 911 GTS Races Ray Syron to the Bottom of a Trail

It's nothing new, but it doesn't mean it's not fun! Since SeaSucker sent these amazing racks, I have shuttled DH trails with them and have been dreaming about racing someone down one of our DH trails. The road is just as fun to drive as the trail is to ride, and the race ended up being so close!
Thanks to Sea Sucker for the custom Sensus rack and Michelin for the Pilot Sport Cup 2s!
Check out TheSensus.com
for the shirt, beanie and all the grips in this video.
Thanks to everyone who supports me:
28 Comments
Get me out on a race track any day and I would be happy to show you who exactly has lost their dinosaur.
Reckless passes? Lmao....
There was really no racing or reckless driving here. Oh god, he passed a double yellow...with plenty of room and vision...oh no
Some “beanie cap idiot”....
This comment section is priceless. Bunch of fairies.
Some of that could be reckless in a Prius....sure. Have you guys ever driven a proper car?
I’ll concede that the video wasn’t particularly exciting, but I read the comments before watching and was expecting some real canyon carving...disappointed.
A manny 911 produces movement in my pants, however.
Seems fitting here. IDK why
