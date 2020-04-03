Video: Cam Zink Opens New Flow Trail in Florida

Last October, the crew at Sensus R.A.D. Trails built a flow trail at the Santos Trail System in Ocala, Florida. We had heard how many people would show up to the annual Fat Tire Festival in the beginning of March but had to go back and see for ourselves. Cam had yet to see the finished product in person and Cody had been recovering from a broken wrist when he was building, so making it to the official opening of Indigo Flow was definitely a treat. Really not sure if we could've used 60 feet of elevation any better. We need to extend a huge thank you to the Ocala Mountain Bike Association
, Ron Griffor for the unmatched hospitality and getting this project going in so many ways, Ray Petro for mapping out the original route and every single rider that has enjoyed this trail or showed up to support the local trail organization. Your donations to OMBA go a long way! This event was held in early March and although it's easy to look back at a gathering this large with criticism, please remember that things changed quickly after this. We have been following all precautions since this event and hopefully, we can get back to activities like this again soon! We're grateful that we were able to become honorary members of the Florida mountain bike community and we look forward to making it back down there when the world starts to open up again.
If you have a vision for a project in your area please reach out to Sensus RAD Trails
, our goal is to bring great riding to the world and can work with you in any capacity.
Stay tuned for some more updates from RAD Trails! This down time has allowed some behind the scenes work on some cool projects!
7 Comments
After watching video, "good thing I moved."
Post a Comment