Sep 28, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

Can't believe he's retiring only a few weeks before Rampage. Based on what we see here he's still got plenty of tricks and creative lines to throw into the mix, hope he changes his mind after the tropical getaway.

Cam Zink


7 Comments
  • 2 0
 Cam Zink is my favorite Ed Bassmaster character.
  • 2 0
 Is wave biking a thing now?
  • 1 0
 Cam still rips but when I saw that wallride I knew there must be other uh versions
  • 1 0
 Know when to hold em. Know when to fold em. I’m sure you’re still gonna be crazy. Good for you, Zink!
  • 2 0
 Dig it. That was sweet.
  • 1 0
 That was the greatest thing I have ever beheld.
  • 1 0
 A straight boss no matter how u slice it





