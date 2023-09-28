Watch
Video: Cam Zink "Retires" in Washed Up
Sep 28, 2023
by
Dario DiGiulio
7 Comments
Can't believe he's retiring only a few weeks before Rampage. Based on what we see here he's still got plenty of tricks and creative lines to throw into the mix, hope he changes his mind after the tropical getaway.
Posted In:
Videos
Cam Zink
Author Info:
dariodigiulio
Member since Dec 25, 2016
101 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
blissindex
(44 mins ago)
Cam Zink is my favorite Ed Bassmaster character.
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(39 mins ago)
Is wave biking a thing now?
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(17 mins ago)
Cam still rips but when I saw that wallride I knew there must be other uh versions
[Reply]
1
0
wcjrush
(13 mins ago)
Know when to hold em. Know when to fold em. I’m sure you’re still gonna be crazy. Good for you, Zink!
[Reply]
2
0
onemanarmy
(37 mins ago)
Dig it. That was sweet.
[Reply]
1
0
VtVolk
(15 mins ago)
That was the greatest thing I have ever beheld.
[Reply]
1
0
ocho
(4 mins ago)
A straight boss no matter how u slice it
[Reply]
