Video: Cam Zink Sessions His New Jump Trail at Jackson Hole Bike Park with Local Super Grom

Cam Zink, 2X Red Bull Rampage winner and Jackson Hole athlete, and his crew at Sensus R.A.D Trails have crafted one of the best jump trails in Teton County at Jackson Hole’s Bike ParkBig jumps and technical features highlight this pro-style expert trail, named Deer Jump. Zink’s childhood dream of a trail like this has become a reality for the next generation of mountain bikers in Jackson Hole. Watch as local groms session alongside one of the world’s best mountain bikers, plus Damon Iwanaga and Cody Wilkins.Photos: Eric Parker