Video: Cam Zink's 110 Foot World Record Backflip Crash

Aug 13, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesI was reluctant to show the footage from last year flipping 110 feet for a cell phone video because it was all just progress toward 150 feet. It wasn't the goal and I really didn't want anyone to see it until I flipped 150 feet... After my crash last week I decided to put it in here since we are showing everything along the way. After my 100 foot flip in Mammoth, a lot of people said I made it look too easy. Well, that's the goal. When it goes well it kind of is easy. Things go right and it works, but you can't see all the weeks leading up to it and all the work we put in to make it look that easy. The few people I showed the 110-foot flip that I landed said I made it look easy, too... Well, it isn't.

The air time on it is around 2.4 second... For example, the 90-foot dirt doubles at LooseFest were around 1.9 seconds. Nearly 30% more. I'm learning real quick how much bigger 150 feet will be than 100.

I'm super fortunate to have walked away from it with a very minor concussion and a separated AC in my shoulder. But my actual shoulder joint, and what I had surgery on last November is solid still! And the AC is a minor injury that heals pretty quickly. I'll be back and we'll keep chipping away!Cam Zink


29 Comments

  • + 23
 His GF looks like she's tired of going to the hospital with him...
  • + 5
 So is his wife.
  • + 11
 Classic story. JRA and looped out on this little 110' jib.
  • + 8
 Jesus man...why? You have nothing to prove at this point. Give your family a break man.
  • + 2
 doing it for himself no doubt!
  • + 6
 Crash is at 7 minutes
  • + 1
 when the first dude wiped out and busted his handle bar, that should've been a signal to be like, 'lets chill for the day' but as soon as he attempts to flip right after, he over rotates the flip lol. his wife must be really patient
  • + 2
 I think he's the one who spends more time being patient.
  • + 1
 You went full Peter Pan. Never go full Peter Pan. Don’t do another Zink man... listening to a bunch of a*sholes telling you 100ft looked easy. Really? Fkng really?
  • + 1
 Cam, you are rad. Stoked the shoulder joint is still solid! I don't watch crash footage, so I'll wait in anticipation for when you nail the 150!
  • + 2
 OHH F$*K you're gonna kill yourself bro
  • + 0
 Insane........hoping you nail that stupid-long backflip ! ..... I almost pee a little trying to clear a table-top not much longer than a couple bike lengths..........
  • + 0
 I can just hear his mother... “Cameron..Cameron...Cameron”

www.outsideonline.com/2038081/secret-behind-success-worlds-best-mountain-biker
  • + 1
 Nice Carbon RACE BAR!!!... AluminumForLife.
  • + 1
 What a F&^%'n animal.

4:02 to 4:23 is gold
  • + 1
 Cam , you have a family now jeez..
  • + 1
 Skip to 7:04 for the actual crash. Yerwelcome.
  • + 1
 Thats the new TLD HELMET! D4 in the works, looks sweet!
  • + 1
 Is that a New Troy lee helmet ?
  • + 24
 Its for sale, one careful owner
  • + 0
 "Your fork bumper banged on both sides so hard, your head tube is like blown out." Whoa.
  • + 0
 Heavy crashes. Carbon bars snapped like a dry twig.
  • + 0
 Progression at it's finest
  • + 1
 nutbar
  • + 0
 Chuck called Cam & conceded defeat Helmet
  • + 0
 D4
  • - 3
 Thats gotta be the 30th carbon renthal bar Ive seen broken. Come on Renthal you guys should really take that bar off the market.
  • + 7
 Dude, in that kind of a crash, any bar is going down... carbon from anyone, aluminum, unobtainium, whatever.
  • - 2
 And here I am afraid to flip the 25 ft Freebird at Highland.

