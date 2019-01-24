Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Behind the Scenes of Cam Zink's Rampage Crash
Jan 24, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Behind the scenes footage of Cam Zink attempting the Cash Roll that stopped him riding in Red Bull Rampage.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The 10 Year Challenge... for Mountain Bikes
86813 views
Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019
69626 views
Reece Wilson Completes the Trek Factory Racing DH Team Line Up
66978 views
Field Test: 3 Full Suspension Mountain Bikes Under $3000
64181 views
Winner Announced: Someone Won a Bike, a Trip to New Zealand, & More with GT's GTFO Contest
61311 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO
57830 views
Interview: Aaron Gwin on His Break With YT & Becoming a Team Owner
50928 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Fully Pinned on a Trail Bike in 'Reunion Island'
48796 views
14 Comments
Score
Time
+ 14
Arzeripper
(30 mins ago)
To be honest, this type of filming... no music... just the sounds of being there, is better than any over produced and slick ad style campaign event film ever. Its like you are standing there by the jump with his family, and you get to hear comments from Strait, and he hugs his daughter. This... this is great filming. Same with riding footage with no music... just the hubs singing and the rider whooping it up, id rather have this stuff all day.
[Reply]
+ 4
onemanarmy
Plus
(32 mins ago)
Crazy that it popped out on the one he was gonna roll out of. That's the problem with that type of shoulder instability. It can hold up through the gnarliest stuff but then you put just the right torque at just the right angle and boom. It's gonna be amazing seeing that dude back on a bike, healthy and shoulder trouble free. I really think he's set up to do some truly amazing things over the next few years.
[Reply]
+ 1
keeqan
(20 mins ago)
yeah, looks like pushing up on it while crashing was totally good to go but then pulling on the bars it just popped right out. He was so close to pulling it off too. I hope he stays healthy for rampage this year, he always brings something crazy to the table.
[Reply]
+ 1
onemanarmy
Plus
(6 mins ago)
@keeqan
: Was similar to how it popped out a few days earlier on the ridge ride before they started digging. He pulled up and it just popped out. I'm honestly surprised he made it through as much as he did. Dude's a freakin pit pull. Tough, strong willed. Gnar.
[Reply]
+ 4
Jvhowube
(38 mins ago)
Thought it was gonna be the first slam that stopped him. Nope. 2 more times.
[Reply]
+ 2
Twoplanker110
(23 mins ago)
These guys are all amazing. Loved this inside look.......healing vibes out to Cam
[Reply]
+ 3
dynamatt
(40 mins ago)
That guy, is a legend.
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(38 mins ago)
mad props sir. Still think you're tougher than nails.
[Reply]
+ 1
chrissangwich
(37 mins ago)
What a gnarly dude. He was on it too, probably would have been stomped next go.
[Reply]
+ 2
Osolis82
(34 mins ago)
I would have cried all the way home after the first slam.
[Reply]
+ 1
cisrtom
(12 mins ago)
wow, anyway 3rd try looks so great... :/
[Reply]
+ 1
nicoSB
(24 mins ago)
Third go, if landed, would've been the craziest manual landed trick ever!
[Reply]
+ 2
PinkyScar
(26 mins ago)
Deep and oh-ro'ed.
[Reply]
+ 1
nocker
(9 mins ago)
Beast!!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034940
Mobile Version of Website
14 Comments
Post a Comment