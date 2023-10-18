Video: Cam Zink's Journey To Victory at Red Bull Rampage

Words
: Devinci
Cam Zink silenced all his critics last Friday as he once again etched a new chapter in the freeride history books. At the age of 37, Cam secured his second Red Bull Rampage title with a descent that will be remembered for a long time. Thirteen years after his first victory, he pulled off a massive run including a huge backflip on the monstrous Icon Sender. No doubt, one of the biggest sends in history.
|If I could bottle the emotions from just one Rampage, especially this one, I could have enough for a lifetime… This event is so special for so many different reasons; I am forever grateful and humbled to the sport where I can feel like this. Thank you to everyone who has supported me for my 20+ year career I still love this sh*t.—Cam Zink
From everyone at Devinci, congrats, Cam!
Zink's run was insane though. Far more deserving of it's position than the rest of the podium, in my opinion (which is worthless, by the way).
Pinkbike comments section: Brendog was robbed…