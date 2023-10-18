Video: Cam Zink's Journey To Victory at Red Bull Rampage

Oct 18, 2023
by Cycles Devinci  

Words: Devinci

Cam Zink silenced all his critics last Friday as he once again etched a new chapter in the freeride history books. At the age of 37, Cam secured his second Red Bull Rampage title with a descent that will be remembered for a long time. Thirteen years after his first victory, he pulled off a massive run including a huge backflip on the monstrous Icon Sender. No doubt, one of the biggest sends in history.

bigquotesIf I could bottle the emotions from just one Rampage, especially this one, I could have enough for a lifetime… This event is so special for so many different reasons; I am forever grateful and humbled to the sport where I can feel like this. Thank you to everyone who has supported me for my 20+ year career I still love this sh*t.Cam Zink

Cam owes a significant part of his victory to his loyal dig crew, Iwanaga Damon, and Hank Wilkins.

From everyone at Devinci, congrats, Cam!

13 Comments
  • 27 0
 Haters gonna hate but Cam's run was bada$$. Top to bottom, style, speed, exposure, amplitude, technicality, it had it all. Go watch it again if you think otherwise and really try and evaluate just how gnarly those top lines are. I'd also really love to see a FPV shot of that backflip, dude probably never saw a peek of the landing until he got his head rotated around. Idk how he walks around with balls that big.
  • 7 1
 Exactly. Zink is a legend who continues to push big mountain riding into areas everyone previously thought impossible. I recall the top lines first being dug in and everyone was scared crapless of the exposure and thinking it was impossible to ride or stop afterwards for that matter. The same disbelief was shared when Kyle and Zink wanted to resurrect the Icon Sender due to how much bigger it would be. The dude is a madman and fully deserved the win. Screw the ignorant haters who believe they're know better because they casually watched a few Rampages. They have zero idea what's being risked here or the madness Zink and others threw down this year. I'm still blown away from shots coming out.
  • 4 0
 I don't think there has been any hate towards Zink. His run was incredible. He is incredible. All the anger is towards the judging.
  • 2 0
 @slimboyjim: And not even really the judging of Zink, but rather the judging of 2nd/3rd places relative to 4th/5th places. With the idea being that the podium should have been Zink Brendog and Bienve in any order, and I would personally say in _that_ order.
  • 10 0
 NOT washed up.
  • 7 0
 That backflip was massive.
  • 7 0
 Absolute Legend.
  • 5 0
 Pumped for Cam!
  • 2 2
 Step 1: Become good friends with all the judges.

Zink's run was insane though. Far more deserving of it's position than the rest of the podium, in my opinion (which is worthless, by the way).
  • 3 1
 Class: Say the line Bart!
Pinkbike comments section: Brendog was robbed…
  • 2 0
 When are we going to see Damon on the start list!
Below threshold threads are hidden





