Video: Camille Balanche & Kriss Kyle Shred the Champéry DH Bikepark

Kriss Kyle exploring Valais region (Swiss Alps).

Camille Balanche taking Kriss Kyle on a thrilling tour around Champéry and one of the most famous Bikeparks in Valais.

Valais 2025 ambassador Camille Balanche and bike superstar Kriss Kyle as they tackle the legendary trails of Champéry and Région Dents du Midi!

Camille Balanche and Kriss Kyle in front of the Dents du Midi mountains.

Join Camille Balanche as she takes on the region of Champéry / Région Dents du Midi with bike superstar Kriss Kyle. In this thrilling mountain biking video, freeride meets DH racing, promising plenty of air time and adrenaline-filled moments. Watch as Camille invites the British rider to explore more than just biking in this stunning region known for its perfect outdoor playground.Get ready to experience the exhilarating Champéry Downhill track, set to be the venue for the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships. Région Dents du Midi offers even more opportunities for an energy-packed adventure. Don't miss out on this epic mountain biking escapade that showcases the best of Champéry and Région Dents du Midi. Bike in Champéry and fill up on energy.