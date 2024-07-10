Powered by Outside

Video: Camille Balanche & Kriss Kyle Shred the Champéry DH Bikepark

Jul 10, 2024
by Valais 2025  

Join Camille Balanche as she takes on the region of Champéry / Région Dents du Midi with bike superstar Kriss Kyle. In this thrilling mountain biking video, freeride meets DH racing, promising plenty of air time and adrenaline-filled moments. Watch as Camille invites the British rider to explore more than just biking in this stunning region known for its perfect outdoor playground.

Get ready to experience the exhilarating Champéry Downhill track, set to be the venue for the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships. Région Dents du Midi offers even more opportunities for an energy-packed adventure. Don't miss out on this epic mountain biking escapade that showcases the best of Champéry and Région Dents du Midi. Bike in Champéry and fill up on energy.

Photographer David Carlier www.davidcarlierphotography.com
Kriss Kyle exploring Valais region (Swiss Alps).

Photographer David Carlier www.davidcarlierphotography.com
Camille Balanche taking Kriss Kyle on a thrilling tour around Champéry and one of the most famous Bikeparks in Valais.

Photographer David Carlier www.davidcarlierphotography.com
Valais 2025 ambassador Camille Balanche and bike superstar Kriss Kyle as they tackle the legendary trails of Champéry and Région Dents du Midi!

Photographer David Carlier www.davidcarlierphotography.com
Camille Balanche and Kriss Kyle in front of the Dents du Midi mountains.


Posted In:
Videos Camille Balanche Kriss Kyle


Author Info:
valais-2025 avatar

Member since Jun 21, 2024
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
93224 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47588 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
42472 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
41651 views
ZF Unveils New Ultra Compact E-Bike Drive Unit - Eurobike 2024
38514 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34816 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
34387 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
33772 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033617
Mobile Version of Website