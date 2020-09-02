Video: Camille Balanche, Monika Hrastnik & Benoit Coulanges Podium at French Cup while Mariana Salazar Breaks Collarbone

Sep 2, 2020
by Team Dorval  


A rainy, muddy weekend in Métabief reminded us of a classic Fort William weather. It was raining non stop during the 2 days. After three French Cups and the French Championship with the sun, dust, and sunburns, it changed a lot for everybody.


Benoit Coulanges was confident in these challenging conditions.

Monika Hrastnik was back in France for her second race of the year with team.

Mariana Salazar was pushing herself all weekend. Unfortunately she had a crash during finals and broke her collarbone. She will have a surgery next Monday.

We hope that she will be back with us soon. Get well Mariana.

Baptiste Pierron finished 7th of the finals.

With his brand new blue white red jersey our French champion gave his best and finished in 3rd position.

"Stoked to know I can battling for the podium in challenging conditions!" - Benoit Coulanges

Second place for Monika Hrastnik for her first French Cup.

"I was happy to be back with the team after a while, this was the biggest race for me this season. I'm really happy with the weekend and 2nd place after team mate Cam. In the final run l did few mistakes and l was really slow on the flat parts, but l think was good training in the wet on a technical track" - Monika Hrastnik

Even with a nasty crash in the morning, Camille Balanche couldn't be happier as she won her first French Cup.

"Epic weekend in Metabief! I felt really good on the track from the beginning and I was confident after the first day of practice despite the wet conditions! I started race day with a crash during our only practice run. Not the situation you wish for just before quali but everything came together at the right time! Happy to win both quali and race runs by a significant margin!" - Camille Balanche

Our two European champions.

Camille & Monika on top position.

Benoit Coulanges still on the podium since the start for this french cup circuit.


We are still leader of the trophées in front of Commencal-Muc-Off and TC Concept team. Now is the time to have a little break before the last French Cup in Les Orres 12-13 September.

Photos: Kéno Deleryn @kenoderleyn
Video: William Klock @william.k25
Team Dorval: @teamdorvalam



