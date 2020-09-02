Video: Camille Balanche, Monika Hrastnik & Benoit Coulanges Podium at French Cup while Mariana Salazar Breaks Collarbone

A rainy, muddy weekend in Métabief reminded us of a classic Fort William weather. It was raining non stop during the 2 days. After three French Cups and the French Championship with the sun, dust, and sunburns, it changed a lot for everybody.
"Stoked to know I can battling for the podium in challenging conditions!" - Benoit Coulanges
"I was happy to be back with the team after a while, this was the biggest race for me this season. I'm really happy with the weekend and 2nd place after team mate Cam. In the final run l did few mistakes and l was really slow on the flat parts, but l think was good training in the wet on a technical track" - Monika Hrastnik
"Epic weekend in Metabief! I felt really good on the track from the beginning and I was confident after the first day of practice despite the wet conditions! I started race day with a crash during our only practice run. Not the situation you wish for just before quali but everything came together at the right time! Happy to win both quali and race runs by a significant margin!" - Camille Balanche
We are still leader of the trophées in front of Commencal-Muc-Off and TC Concept team. Now is the time to have a little break before the last French Cup in Les Orres 12-13 September.
Photos: Kéno Deleryn @kenoderleyn
Video: William Klock @william.k25
Team Dorval: @teamdorvalam
3 Comments
Post a Comment