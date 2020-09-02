Video: Camille Balanche, Monika Hrastnik & Benoit Coulanges Podium at French Cup while Mariana Salazar Breaks Collarbone

Benoit Coulanges was confident in these challenging conditions.

Monika Hrastnik was back in France for her second race of the year with team.

Mariana Salazar was pushing herself all weekend. Unfortunately she had a crash during finals and broke her collarbone. She will have a surgery next Monday.

We hope that she will be back with us soon. Get well Mariana.

Baptiste Pierron finished 7th of the finals.

With his brand new blue white red jersey our French champion gave his best and finished in 3rd position.

Second place for Monika Hrastnik for her first French Cup.

Even with a nasty crash in the morning, Camille Balanche couldn't be happier as she won her first French Cup.

Our two European champions.

Camille & Monika on top position.

Benoit Coulanges still on the podium since the start for this french cup circuit.