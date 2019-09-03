Video: Camille Servant Attacks the Climbs on his eMTB in 'Climbing Ain't Dead'

Sep 3, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

Words: Rocky Mountain Bicycles

It’s no secret that riding an eMTB makes climbing easier. In fact, that’s kind of the point for a lot of riders. But Camille Servant sees the added assistance from the motor as a chance to approach his riding differently.

From climbing up features he never dreamt possible to picking routes that might as well be the Penrose Stairs, Camille’s having as much fun on the climbs as he is on the descents. There’s something to be said for the love/hate relationship many of us have for the traditional and monotonous grind, but we’re excited to see Camille mixing it up.

Presented by @RockyMountainBicycles
Featuring @camservant
Video by @Lone-Wolf-Productions
Photos by @LandonStirling
www.bikes.com/altitudepowerplay


27 Comments

  • 16 1
 Just got coffee and came for the comments.
  • 1 0
 yours?
  • 15 5
 Why not just do this on a motorcycle and make a video worth watching? Wait, this is a MotoCycle. ????
  • 9 1
 JKW and Akrigg Are more entertaining climbers by a long shot and no motor. Why not get a trials moto? Agreed music was painful.
  • 3 4
 it doesn't ride the same. An ebike feels so much more like an mtb. If I had more money/time/space I'd have em all, but for some people's situation, an eBike makes more sense or will be more fun. Plus, ebikes rip on the way down, trials motos.... not so much
  • 2 1
 all good points
  • 5 2
 If they really want to reach their target market and sell e-bikes they should give away a free set of rollerblades with purchase.
  • 4 2
 yeah, let's encourage reckless riding on the sidewalks and stairs frequented by pedestrians who the hell thought this was a good idea for a promo video
  • 6 3
 Bloody awful music if you can call it that.
  • 3 4
 Tell me one reason why it isn't music?
You not liking that style/track doesn't mean you have to be narrow minded about it.
  • 1 1
 @Uuno: Music is unlike any other art form in that if you lack skills then it shows, and people with a limited understanding of music or music theory are more inclined to like "simple" music, like the majority of house music or mumble rap.
  • 6 3
 That burn out at the beginning was so siiiiiiiiicckkkkkkk!
  • 1 0
 Definitely the best part of the video. I'd almost watch a whole video of eBike burnouts.
  • 4 1
 LOL at 0:40 cranking hard once the assist cuts out at 28mph
  • 5 2
 My effen E+filter is fukt.
I might go blind
  • 7 5
 Alternative title: Camille Servant needs motor to lug heavy-ass bike up technical climbs"
  • 4 3
 Or maybe. ”Camille Servant wants to ride ktm-exc or cake but sponsors force him to ride lame moped@
  • 6 3
 meh.......
  • 3 1
 what the actual f*ck was that?
  • 2 0
 Oh how Rocky Mountain has fallen.
  • 5 4
 One of the more pathetic things I've seen in a while.
  • 2 1
 How many batteries do i have to carry to do this....7?...8!!!?
  • 2 2
 lets see how many dislikes i get "i like ebikes"









no i dont
  • 2 2
 oh dear
  • 2 4
 Unassisted climbing is dead.
  • 2 0
 maybe on your trails
  • 1 3
 hey somebody to finally beat Nino

