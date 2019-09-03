Video: Camille Servant Attacks the Climbs on his eMTB in 'Climbing Ain't Dead'

Words: Rocky Mountain Bicycles
It’s no secret that riding an eMTB makes climbing easier. In fact, that’s kind of the point for a lot of riders. But Camille Servant sees the added assistance from the motor as a chance to approach his riding differently.
From climbing up features he never dreamt possible to picking routes that might as well be the Penrose Stairs, Camille’s having as much fun on the climbs as he is on the descents. There’s something to be said for the love/hate relationship many of us have for the traditional and monotonous grind, but we’re excited to see Camille mixing it up.
Presented by @RockyMountainBicycles
Featuring @camservant
Video by @Lone-Wolf-Productions
Photos by @LandonStirling www.bikes.com/altitudepowerplay
