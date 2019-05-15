Video: Can He Win a $10,000 Bike in 20 Minutes? - Sea Otter Sweep

During Sea Otter we gave one lucky contestant a chance to win a brand new Ibis Mojo. The challenge? A nine-stop scavenger hunt through the venue to collect the parts he needed to build the bike. Did he do it? Watch the video to find out.
"These boys and girls in blue deliver drivetrains and brakes for you." Shimano!
Dario ran around the expo area collecting goodies from SDG, Stans No Tubes, ODI, Continental, Shimano, Enduro Bearings, Fox and OneUp to build up the Ibis Mojo frame.
The team from Feedback Sports took care of the build.
Thank you to SDG, Stans No Tubes, ODI, Continental, Shimano, Fox, OneUp, Ibis, Enduro Bearings and Feedback Sports for being a part of the inaugural Sea Otter Sweep!
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals
/ @SDG-COMPONENTS
/ @Odigrips
/ @ContinentalMTB
/ @shimano
/ @foxfactory
/ @OneUpComponents
/ @ibiscycles
/ @FeedbackSports
/ @endurobearings
79 Comments
“It’s frustrating that we advertised something we’re not able to bring to market,” said Shingleton, who also explained that they’d been using prototypes of Scylence hub for well over a year locally without a single issue, but that clearly the product didn’t meet Shimano’s stringent quality control testing." Seems like the whirly noise is part of the design now unfortunately. Still a really cool hub though.
Congrats kid. Great prize.
None of us can judge you on it and everyone will have a differing opinion. It was a gift (prize).
Congrats on getting some much-needed cash (however much), from the sale of said gift (prize)!
Congrats again! Thing is awesome!
Post a Comment