Video: Can He Win a $10,000 Bike in 20 Minutes? - Sea Otter Sweep

9 clues, 9 booths, 20-minute time limit. Here Dario Digiulio gets the first three of nine clues from Tippie at the Pinkbike booth...

"These boys and girls in blue deliver drivetrains and brakes for you." Shimano! "These boys and girls in blue deliver drivetrains and brakes for you." Shimano!

Finding all the booths within the time limit is no joke!

Dario ran around the expo area collecting goodies from SDG, Stans No Tubes, ODI, Continental, Shimano, Enduro Bearings, Fox and OneUp to build up the Ibis Mojo frame.

Success! Dario found everything within the time limit.

The team from Feedback Sports took care of the build.

The stoke is real. The final prize that Dario gets to take home and ride.

Not bad for 20 minutes of work!

During Sea Otter we gave one lucky contestant a chance to win a brand new Ibis Mojo. The challenge? A nine-stop scavenger hunt through the venue to collect the parts he needed to build the bike. Did he do it? Watch the video to find out.Thank you to SDG, Stans No Tubes, ODI, Continental, Shimano, Fox, OneUp, Ibis, Enduro Bearings and Feedback Sports for being a part of the inaugural Sea Otter Sweep!