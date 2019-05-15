VIDEOS

Video: Can He Win a $10,000 Bike in 20 Minutes? - Sea Otter Sweep

May 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


During Sea Otter we gave one lucky contestant a chance to win a brand new Ibis Mojo. The challenge? A nine-stop scavenger hunt through the venue to collect the parts he needed to build the bike. Did he do it? Watch the video to find out.


9 clues, 9 booths, 20-minute time limit. Here Dario Digiulio gets the first three of nine clues from Tippie at the Pinkbike booth...

"These boys and girls in blue deliver drivetrains and brakes for you." Shimano!

Finding all the booths within the time limit is no joke!

Dario ran around the expo area collecting goodies from SDG, Stans No Tubes, ODI, Continental, Shimano, Enduro Bearings, Fox and OneUp to build up the Ibis Mojo frame.

Success! Dario found everything within the time limit.

The team from Feedback Sports took care of the build.


The stoke is real.
The final prize that Dario gets to take home and ride.

Not bad for 20 minutes of work!


Thank you to SDG, Stans No Tubes, ODI, Continental, Shimano, Fox, OneUp, Ibis, Enduro Bearings and Feedback Sports for being a part of the inaugural Sea Otter Sweep!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @SDG-COMPONENTS / @Odigrips / @ContinentalMTB / @shimano / @foxfactory / @OneUpComponents / @ibiscycles / @FeedbackSports / @endurobearings


79 Comments

  • + 155
 They should have thrown in a free hat
  • + 5
 Beat me to it
  • + 23
 Keep yer eyes peeled for some sick new PB-branded grandma hats dropping soon
  • + 31
 Haha.....but on the other hand it's more original than a sea of look-alikes with the mandatory flat-brim bro-brah hat
  • + 7
 That hat is f’n dope!
  • + 2
 @0gravity: ...with ears tucked in!
  • + 112
 Goon in the video here, thanks again Pinkbike for the world's best comeup!
  • + 4
 Sweet ride! Nothing that I'd change about that build! New XTR, all the goods! What's that bad boy weigh in at?
  • + 17
 @sledMXer: total gucci build! Some funky issues with the new Scylence hub, but otherwise oh so good. Haven't hung it on a scale yet, as I've been too busy riding!
  • + 5
 @ddspaz: What are the hub issues?
  • + 3
 We need a link to where to buy the hat! Smile
  • + 5
 @chris-adam-media: The driver plates don't fully disengage, so it makes an inconsistent whirring noise, like a hub with a broken pawl. More of an annoyance than anything, but I worry about durability as a result.
  • + 13
 @reverb: bought it from an old hippie in Point Reyes, CA!
  • + 4
 @ddspaz: Hey here's a snippet about that hub - "For now, Shimano plans to release an XTR hub that uses the same Helical spline design as previously announced, but rather than coast silently without contact of the ratchet rings, the rings will instead stay in contact. It’s safe to assume that the hub won’t be silent and that it will coast with more drag than originally desired.

“It’s frustrating that we advertised something we’re not able to bring to market,” said Shingleton, who also explained that they’d been using prototypes of Scylence hub for well over a year locally without a single issue, but that clearly the product didn’t meet Shimano’s stringent quality control testing." Seems like the whirly noise is part of the design now unfortunately. Still a really cool hub though.
  • + 2
 @scottyrides5: Makes sense, the inconsistency still doesn't make a ton of sense, but I sure can't complain! The shifting is flawless, rest assured.
  • + 3
 @ddspaz: Stoked for your prize man. Keep her clean. Keep her happy. Ride her often. See ya on the trails!
  • + 5
 @scottyrides5: With pride, it's the nicest thing I own!
  • + 1
 There were some issues with XTR cranks as well right? What do u end up with?
  • + 1
 @aimanisamon: I ended up getting the non-XTR ones, FC-MT900-1. I don't think anyone's one the XTR models yet.
  • + 1
 Congrats and have a great fun on it!
  • + 44
 Surely that's Private Joker from Full Metal Jacket. The famous get all the good stuff ; )

Congrats kid. Great prize.
  • + 19
 Well, no shit. What have we got here, a fucking comedian!
  • + 24
 And the bike is already for sale.
  • - 2
 gotta test the waters
  • + 16
 Unfortunately bills aren't that easy to pay when you're still in college...as much I love bikes I think I would rather have a roof over my head
  • - 19
flag stumphumper92 (18 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ddspaz: Bruh you got it for free... what would you do for money if you didn't win it? Very undeserving...
  • - 1
 @ddspaz:
  • + 12
 @stumphumper92: Are you saying that by winning the bike by the rules set forth by Pinkbike that @ddspaz can't do with his property what he wants? How do you know that he doesn't have a brand spanking new bike sitting in his house that he spent the last 4 years saving up for?
  • + 10
 Every time I enter a raffle to win a $10K bike, I wonder if I'd do the same if I won. How many people can really afford to ride around a 10K bike when there are so many other things in life you need to pay/save for? I'd probably swap some parts with my current bike and sell as much as possible and donate a portion of the money.
  • + 1
 @unrooted: I'd sell it and ride the $10,000 Mojo I won
  • + 34
 @stumphumper92: If I didn't win I'd continue to live paycheck to paycheck as I do now, but if I could have a real amount of money saved for the first time in my life I'd be pretty damn happy. Don't mistake need for ungratefulness.
  • + 4
 I'd imagine a college student couldn't even afford the taxes he'd have to pay after winning this, that has to be a $2,000ish tax bill
  • + 9
 @fuzzhead45: No tax on a collection of small gifts Wink
  • + 8
 (Not directed to the O.P.)

None of us can judge you on it and everyone will have a differing opinion. It was a gift (prize).

Congrats on getting some much-needed cash (however much), from the sale of said gift (prize)!
  • + 2
 @ddspaz: Try not to let the cash rinse through your fingers afterwards... I always tried to reinvest any money I got as a gift while studying back into trips and bikes because it had the most positive effect and otherwise it somehow always dissipates. Completely different situation though, as I wouldn't even be able to go to university if it weren't for free and cost as much as in North America... good luck!
  • - 1
 @pwe312: You can afford to ride around on a 10K dollar bike because you got it for free....
  • + 1
 @ddspaz: lame
  • + 17
 I was hoping he had to endure something painful for 20 minutes...like being shocked, pepper sprayed, or stung by bees. I blame youtube for this desire.
  • + 1
 Lol yeah all he had to do was gather the parts? Where do I sign up? Razz
  • + 17
 Looking at the photos I guess he did!! #spoiler
  • + 16
 THAT IS SO SICK! You got to hang out with Brett Tippie!!!!!!
  • + 0
 It's like Crankworx baby movie from IFHT films: he won everything he ever dreamed of: tears, excitement, trophees, Brett Tippie...
  • + 8
 A genuinely kind guy, and so stoked!!
  • + 15
 Gilligan won a bike
  • + 3
 time for a 3 hr tour...
  • + 4
 @rocky-mtn-gman: ...a three... hour... tour....
  • + 12
 No Mountain bike should cost 10k.. These prices are getting crazier and crazier Nice bike though...
  • + 7
 This is going to get buried. @ddspaz I was the guy at the Hyperthreads trailer. I was engaging with people and ventured up to you. I remember thinking that was the hottest bike at the event, and when I asked about it, you told me you had just won it! I couldn't believe it! Just wanted to say hey, because this is my "I know that guy!" moment!

Congrats again! Thing is awesome!
  • + 3
 Hey man! I remember you, what a moment that was. Stoke is still crazy high, I've loved the bike more every ride.
  • + 6
 Lucky bastard
  • + 4
 Flipping Awesome!
  • + 2
 Hopefully Pinkbike has a similar contest at Sea Otter Canada. Would love to win a new Mojo!
  • + 2
 Skils dude, awesome situations
  • + 2
 When you're rich, shopping must look like this Big Grin
  • + 2
 Cool, Buster Bluth won a bike
  • + 1
 he'll have to watch out for loose seals
  • + 2
 Congratulations, enjoy the ride! That has to be a great feeling!
  • + 3
 Amazing! Congrats!
  • + 1
 Every time I see one of those bikes in person, I can't help but stare. It's a beautiful bike...the color is just great.
  • + 1
 where can we buy the t-shirt?
  • + 2
 Soon! They are enroute to the online store along with some other new designs.
  • + 1
 Sweet bike and build, not much, if anything, i would change on that.
  • + 1
 My dude looks like he's taking a shit in the main pic.
  • + 2
 I loved this
  • + 2
 Fair play Dario
  • + 1
 Did they hide $3500 in the frame? Not sure how this gets to be $10000.
  • + 1
 really cool idea. awesome
  • + 1
 lol at the fact it's listed for sale already
  • + 2
 That doesn’t suck!
  • + 1
 Buy a 10000$ helmet and get a free bike.
  • + 1
 That is a damn nice ride
  • + 1
 What a lucky guy.
  • + 1
 That's awesome!
  • + 1
 dope bike
  • + 0
 20mins, no more excuses from my LBS!
