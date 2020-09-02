Video: Can Loris Vergier Learn to Fit and Set Up a Drivetrain?

Sep 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesRenowned for their endless tweaking and turmoil, PA and Loris are back with a new puzzle for them to unravel.

This time around Loris is tasked with a fresh build and new Shimano Saint drivetrain, for his yet to be ridden 2020 steed.

You'd think after close to 14 years on the bike he'd know how to change a gear cable by now... but it's never too late to learn!Santa Cruz Syndicate


Loris Vergier


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Haven't watched it yet but I'm gonna say no before I do!
  • 3 0
 en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteridge%27s_law_of_headlines
  • 1 0
 Best "how to" video ever Smile

