Video: Can Loris Vergier Learn to Fit and Set Up a Drivetrain?

Renowned for their endless tweaking and turmoil, PA and Loris are back with a new puzzle for them to unravel.



This time around Loris is tasked with a fresh build and new Shimano Saint drivetrain, for his yet to be ridden 2020 steed.



You'd think after close to 14 years on the bike he'd know how to change a gear cable by now... but it's never too late to learn! — Santa Cruz Syndicate