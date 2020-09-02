Video: Can Loris Vergier Learn to Fit and Set Up a Drivetrain?
Sep 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite
|Renowned for their endless tweaking and turmoil, PA and Loris are back with a new puzzle for them to unravel.
This time around Loris is tasked with a fresh build and new Shimano Saint drivetrain, for his yet to be ridden 2020 steed.
You'd think after close to 14 years on the bike he'd know how to change a gear cable by now... but it's never too late to learn!—Santa Cruz Syndicate
3 Comments
Post a Comment