Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Can the French do it? - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro
Aug 26, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
This year's World Champs track in Les Gets is fast and loose, can the French do what it takes to secure the win on home soil?
Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Up To Speed
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022
World Championships
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
119071 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
90334 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
73805 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
72779 views
Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser
59811 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
53804 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
47616 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Even More Mega
45789 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Carshop
(5 mins ago)
Bernard alllllll the way
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008650
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment