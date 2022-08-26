Video: Can the French do it? - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro

Aug 26, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

This year's World Champs track in Les Gets is fast and loose, can the French do what it takes to secure the win on home soil?

Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Up To Speed Ben Cathro DH Racing Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022 World Championships


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
119071 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
90334 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
73805 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
72779 views
Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser
59811 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
53804 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
47616 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Even More Mega
45789 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Bernard alllllll the way





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008650
Mobile Version of Website