Video: Can You Get Faster In A Week?

Jun 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


If you had one week and a professional racer as your coach do you think you could get faster? Well, Jo Peters is about to find out. You may remember Jo from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy where she had just one day to get faster to try and beat our own Christina Chappetta. This time, she has more days and more coaching.





23 Comments

  • 18 1
 Wait a minute, I thought jumping 20 foot gaps right when you start biking is how you get good?
  • 5 0
 Haha back when i started that was the general consensus … also everyone had freeride bikes
  • 4 0
 Only if it's on a hard tail. That's the only way to learn, right? Loading dock and roof drops to flat too, of course.
  • 2 0
 Good? Yes. Fit? Meh....
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: You had me at hardtail loading dock drops!
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: I grew up on a Rocky Mountain Soul hardtail with brand new Bombers. I rode that hardtail in DH, XC and Dual Slalom and when I wanted to do trials I removed the seat entirely. I'd beat kids with full suspension Giant ATX DH rigs all because I learned to read how to flow through a course and not fight it. I'll never forget the day the frame broke all because a lady was turning right and cut in front of me. The whole bike went under the van in one motion and was mangled to crap. I was so upset and hopped up on adrenaline I put my fist through her rear windshield.
  • 17 0
 Faster in a week
Av no got faster in 10 years so it’s a naw for me
  • 4 0
 So a week later Jo made a mistake, remove the mistake and she was really close. There was a right hander where Jo appears to struggle for exit speed too. Wouldn't take much before she was on the same time.
  • 2 0
 Yep, without the bobble she probably would've closed the gap, but that's racing!
  • 5 0
 Just buy an eBike. Seems like that’s what most people are doing these days. :’(
  • 4 0
 The funniest part of this is how you assume anyone can get ahold of a new bike in a week.
  • 1 0
 I've found people learn mt bike 2 ways: 1. Being informed of correct technique 2. Practicing said technique. #1 can yield immediate results that can be transformative, but it's a big IF on if the rider picks up on it, or if the instructor sees it and corrects. #2 is a requirement to perfect many techniques or retrain the brain out of years of doing things wrong. You can certainly make some progress in a week, but I see #2 as a longer term activity, like practicing free throws in basketball.
  • 1 0
 Short cuts to going faster lead to getting injured, best way to slow you down?
Yes getting shown that your doing wrong helps, but so does riding more!
Yes is fun to win races, but racing is not that fun if you are a loser?
No matter how good you think you are, you will never be as fast as you want to be, as always want to get better!
So why go fast
  • 4 0
 Well, I coudn't get much slower so ...
  • 1 0
 I sent my 16 year old to a Mtb camp in Whistler, he was coached by Dylan Forbes, Mikayla Gatto and Brett Tippie. I was stunned by how fast he was after the camp, I would say about a 25% increase in speed.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely - after 1 week in the Alps I improve massively, give me a week in the Alps with a pro there is no way you wouldn't improve.
  • 1 0
 If you ride the same trail for a week you're gonna get better at that trail without a pro's help. Crucial experimental controls, please
  • 2 0
 Short answer: yes, but maybe
  • 3 5
 A whole week? Is that after working all day to make a living, or do you get to call in sick or, i know, mom wakes you up early to ride before school? How about this......., EVERY TIME you ride...., you pound your body and your bike into the freakin dirt with the intensity of an olympic powerlifter crossfit sprinter on steroids. You do that enough times in one week, EVERY week, you will get faster without ever having to watch a pinkbike video.
  • 2 0
 I'd be faster if there weren't so many damn people in the way.
  • 1 0
 Ride earlier in the morning.
  • 1 0
 Starting where I'm at fitness-wise? Laughably easy....
  • 1 0
 You'd bloody well hope so.

