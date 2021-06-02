Video: Can You Get Faster In A Week?

If you had one week and a professional racer as your coach do you think you could get faster? Well, Jo Peters is about to find out. You may remember Jo from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy where she had just one day to get faster to try and beat our own Christina Chappetta. This time, she has more days and more coaching.
Av no got faster in 10 years so it’s a naw for me
Yes getting shown that your doing wrong helps, but so does riding more!
Yes is fun to win races, but racing is not that fun if you are a loser?
No matter how good you think you are, you will never be as fast as you want to be, as always want to get better!
So why go fast
