Video: A Canada Day SufferFest with Mike Hopkins

Jul 7, 2020
by Mike Hopkins  



What's a better way to celebrate Canada turning 153, than a 153km mountain bike mega ride. Bears, bails, bonks, a new riders first big mission, and a partying pit crew... it's just how it's done in Canada. The 153 roped together the classic DIY Sufferfest and the trendy 10,000 calorie challenge... the question is, did it end in success, or a mangled heap of exhausted human...


Rider Mike Hopkins Location Paradise Mines Invermere BC


DIY SufferFesters: Kevin Erwin and Mike Hopkins

Diamondback Bikes
Smith Optics
ION Clothing
Race Face Wheels
SHIMANO
Dissent Labs
Red Resort
SR Suntour
Moment

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Really enjoyed that, thanks Mike! Definitely gotta back to Rossland with a bike one day.

