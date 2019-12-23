Video: Canada's Under 15 Champ Bodhi Kuhn Gets Back up to Speed

Sometimes adversity is the greatest motivator. After seven consecutive wins this season in the U15 Men, including BC and Canadian National Championships, Whistler Crankworx Air DH and Dual Slalom, Bodhi broke both wrists free riding at Whistler. That meant eight weeks in casts (including a trip to Mont St. Anne for the World Championships with the Cycling BC Performance Team) and missing the Canadian Open and Steve Smith Memorial BC Cup at Mount Washington. Bathrooms visits were a long and careful affair.Bodhi kept his spirits high, focusing on training and managing to heal up quickly. A week after getting his casts off, this season finale edit was filmed in his small, mountain hometown of Rossland in the Kootenays of British Columbia.Fall was spectacular in Rossland with tacky trails and beautiful weather - a welcome return for Bodhi after a couple months licking his wounds. We were fortunate to have John Gibson join us to shoot the photos you see here.Bodhi was recently sponsored by Todd Schumlick of PerformX Training and is focused on being physically and mentally fit for 2020. He’ll be competing in the U17 Expert category. Last year, his times would have been competitive in the highly talented, upcoming Junior Expert ranks of young Canadian athletes. His goal is to compete at the World Cup level in a couple year’s time.For 2020, Bodhi is proudly representing Transition Bikes, Smith Optics, NF Clothing, PerformX Training, Maxxis, HT Pedals, Leatt, Chromag and NRG Enterprises distribution.Video shot by dad (aka @cycleye) and edited by Bodhi (@bodhi_kuhn). Special thanks to John Gibson of Gibson Photography for the images (@gibbymtbphoto).