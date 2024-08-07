Video: Canadian DH Racer Magnus Manson & His Battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Left to right: Magnus Manson, Finn Iles and Gaetan Vige at the 2016 Val di Sole Junior World Championships

In 2021 Magnus Manson was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system

The level to which Magnus rides every day, you'd never know he was actively fighting cancer

Magnus and some of Canada's fastest riders for a shuttle day on Mount Prevost

Magnus Manson needs no introduction on the Canadian racing scene. Standing next to Finn Iles on the 2016 Junior World Championship podium, for a Canada 1-2 sweep in Val di Sole, Magnus was just beginning to establish himself on the World Cup Circuit as part of the new wave of Canadian DH racers.Magnus moved from being supported by the local bike shop, to eventually, a spot on Canyon Factory Racing alongside Mark Wallace and Troy Brosnan and a chance to race World Cups with factory support. He took pride in ‘earning’ his way. He honed his skills and each improvement brought him to the next level of support. Strong and determined, Magnus could glimpse the possibilities ahead, but then, at what felt like the moment he was poised on the edge of cracking into the top 10, he was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis.Rheumatoid Arthritis brings debilitating pain and its treatment, harsh medications. Magnus faced it and took it on. And it was navigable, just a speed bump in his racing journey, right? But no, because next, in 2021, came another diagnosis, unrelated to his RA. Hodgkin Lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system.Since 2021, Magnus has undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, and despite being declared in remission several times, has relapsed. Magnus, 3 years later, still must continue to receive Immuno-therapy every month while searching for a long-term solution. But if you were to follow Magnus on social media, or just see him ride, based on his strength and level to which he rides every day, you most likely would have no idea that he was actively fighting cancer and undergoing treatment. To be an extremely successful DH rider, most people require a certain hyper-focus, even to be somewhat obsessive. By harnessing those traits, Magnus is doing it his way… combining his medical treatments with a holistic approach to everyday living, he chooses health over sickness, positivity over defeat and quality over quantity. As is so often the case, the one most directly affected becomes the one giving those around them the strength to stay positive.When I was racing DH, Magnus was just a grom - a really strong grom. Despite my being the older, more ‘experienced’ rider, often it would be Magnus pointing out better lines, encouraging me to commit, take risks and offering practical advice about bike set-up. I remember, particularly, a weekend at Sun Peaks in 2018, when I was dealing with a wrist injury. The amount of thought and effort Magnus put into helping sort out a solution - adjusting my lever set-up, grip choice and bar roll… I will never forget his determination on my behalf. Yet again, Magnus led by example because he knows how to be a good friend.Racing has been difficult for Magnus since 2021, but he remains connected to the riding community by mentoring the next crop of Canadian DH racers. He spends time with a group of local kids: helping to dial in their race craft; teaching them bike set-up; how to build through a race weekend successfully. All skills Magnus is known for. And, just as Magnus once did, these riders are posting some of the fastest times of the day at local races.At only 26 years old, Magnus has helped push the needle of DH in Canada for the last 10 years. He helped advance my career, Finn Iles’ and Rhys Verner’s careers, and now … the next generation with up-and-comers like Ryder Wilson.Magnus has taken what life has dealt him and moved forward with strength and resilience, never ceasing to lift up those around him. Thank-you Magnus for “never f*cking giving up.”