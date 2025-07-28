Powered by Outside

Video: 2025 Canadian Downhill National Championships Results & Raw

Jul 27, 2025
by Dunbar Cycles  

This weekend Sun Peaks hosted the 2025 Downhill Canadian National Championships. With a ton of fast racers, it was an insane race to be at. The young ones were going quick and we enjoyed all the international participation. Thanks for following along for the Dunbar Summer Series. We'll see you next year!

Elite Men Podium:
1st Place: Johnathan Helly (Canadian Champion)
2nd Place: Henry Sherry
3rd Place: Bodhi Kuhn
4th Place: Tegan Cruz
5th Place: Dane Jewett

Elite Women Podium:
1st Place: Mille Johnset
2nd Place: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Canadian Champion)
3rd Place: Emmy Lan
4th Place: Sigourney de Jong
5th Place: Geza Rodgers

FULL RESULTS

Video filmed and edited by Magnus Manson
Photos by Clint Trahan & Sara Kempner

Sigourney de Jong


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing


Author Info:
dunbarcycles avatar

Member since Feb 13, 2008
40 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
60105 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
50510 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
43791 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
42388 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37752 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
34118 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
29486 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28906 views

14 Comments
  • 161
 What the Helly!
  • 130
 Get Helly to the World Cups!
  • 60
 Helly has serious pace, been super impressive seeing him grow. He was like 13 or something and was already smoking most of the field in BC enduro races. And, really awesome for Mille to give credit to the fast junior ladies!
  • 41
 Looks more like a super d national title with those race times! Sheesh.
  • 30
 Magnus with the sick edit
  • 10
 Canadian MTB alive and well!!!! special S/o to a young Kelowna legend being the fastest woman down the hill, and a junior! make way
  • 10
 Shout out to the Edmonton Elev8 crew! Rad to have some young guys representing the prairies!
  • 31
 How was the course? I heard it was long with lots of pedalling
  • 10
 Chaste hugs for Helly followed by inverted championesses sucking keg
  • 35
 I'm supposed to be Jackson goldstone is not the fastest Canadien?
  • 201
 You're supposed to be studying English.
  • 151
 @nateb: They outlawed schools down there, give the poor guy a break.
  • 24
 @skrrtskrrtskrrt: I’d choose home schooling myself if I was yankee







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017388
Mobile Version of Website