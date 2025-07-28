Video: 2025 Canadian Downhill National Championships Results & Raw

This weekend Sun Peaks hosted the 2025 Downhill Canadian National Championships. With a ton of fast racers, it was an insane race to be at. The young ones were going quick and we enjoyed all the international participation. Thanks for following along for the Dunbar Summer Series. We'll see you next year!
Elite Men Podium: 1st Place: Johnathan Helly (Canadian Champion) 2nd Place: Henry Sherry 3rd Place: Bodhi Kuhn 4th Place: Tegan Cruz 5th Place: Dane Jewett
Elite Women Podium: 1st Place: Mille Johnset 2nd Place: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Canadian Champion) 3rd Place: Emmy Lan 4th Place: Sigourney de Jong 5th Place: Geza Rodgers