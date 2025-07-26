Video: Candice Lill's Journey to Racing & Working Towards a First World Cup Victory

It all started on the family farm. “I rode 22km when I was three years old, which sparked my love for mountain biking. Living on the farm allowed me to do a lot of riding out on farm roads.”



Her father played a pivotal role in nurturing her talent, accompanying her to races across the country and providing unwavering support. This familial encouragement propelled Candice onto the international stage, where she secured a bronze medal at the 2009 Junior World Championships in Australia at just 17.



This achievement solidified her commitment to pursuing cycling professionally. Beyond her personal achievements, Candice is dedicated to fostering the next generation of South African cyclists. She aspires to establish a base in Europe to provide young talents with opportunities to compete professionally, reflecting her commitment to giving back to the cycling community. Her journey from a determined young rider to an international competitor exemplifies resilience and passion, inspiring athletes worldwide.



