Eddie Masters takes us behind the scenes of the Cannonball Mountain Bike Festival in Thredbo, Australia.Cannonball is Australia’s biggest mountain bike festival and includes Downhill, Pumptrack, Enduro and Whip Off. Always a good time, with big names like Steve Peat, Yoann Barelli, Tracy Hannah and Troy Brosnan to amateur racers and even an appearance from Nathan Rennie!What do you prefer Wyn TV or Towball TV?Filmed by Ty Bowmaker