Video: Cannondale Factory Racing at Lenzerheide

Words: Cannondale
We loved Lenzerheide, the second stop on the 2023 XC World Cup circuit.
Austrian national champion Mona Mitterwallner set the standard for the weekend with a strong P16 finish in the short track race on Friday to secure a second-row start and then fought her way back through the order to a strong P7 finish on Sunday after a difficult start to race.
Reeling from a crash in short track, team captain Alan Hatherly relentlessly fended off and fought back from the attacks of his rivals and showed his nifty race craft with a last-second double pass in sight of the finish to secure second in the cross-country race.
And the young gun Charlie was exceptional, powering to an impressive 14th place finish.
Alan back on the podium with a strong 2nd place, while Mona ramped up to speed for 7th in XCO.
Charlie is continuing to impress in his first Elite season, while Simon is working to get to the front of the pack.
Video by: Michele Mondini
