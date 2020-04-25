Video: Cannondale Factory Racing at the 2020 Cape Epic in 'A Dream on Hold'

The pinnacle of mountain bike stage racing is the Absa Cape Epic, a grueling seven-day affair in the Western Cape of South Africa. This year’s cross-country race route would traverse roughly 700 kilometers, with 15,000 meters of vertical ascent, over some of the most unforgiving trails with unimaginable scenery around every single bend.



Cannondale Factory Racing teammates Henrique Avancini and Manuel Fumic, and a dedicated supporting team were set to take on their fifth attempt for the top step in the world’s most difficult mountain bike race. For Fumic, the 2020 edition was to be his last attempt before retirement. The team was more prepared than ever with an all-or-nothing approach, but the global pandemic put a halt to their dreams as the race was cancelled just before it was set to begin.



This is their story of dedication, togetherness and solidarity as the ultimate goal was put on hold for something larger than sport. The journey isn't over, it's just on hold. — Cannondale