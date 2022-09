'Four Seasons of Waves' is the latest edit from the Cannondale Waves crew. Wishing for sunshine and dusty trails but getting rain, sleet and mud; riders Sam Hockenhull, Sam Cofano and Max Nerurkar showed you can still have a ton of fun even if it all doesn't go to plan.



A huge thanks to Freeride Madeira for their invaluable local knowledge and sharing their world class trail network.