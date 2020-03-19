Video: Canyon CLLCTV's UK Contingent Style It Up on eMTBs

Mar 19, 2020
by Canyon  
THE CANYON [ C L L C T V ] RIDES THE SPECTRAL:ON

by Canyon-PureCycling
Views: 436    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


You’ve seen the bike. Now find out what happened when we gave three riders from the Canyon CLLCTV’s UK contingent some test bikes to try.

Semi-skimmed, in case you were wondering.

The Spectral:ON is now even more playful thanks to a carbon frame with improved weight distribution- meaning it didn’t take long for the guys to get to grips with our new E-Bike. The trail bike in Canyon’s EMTB line-up, and the perfect option for ripping lap after lap at your local hill.

However, it's worth pointing out the Spectral:ON is capable of a whole lot more, should the mood take you. And we can confirm that, on occasion, all 150mm of available travel were used during the making of this edit, and the bikes kept coming back for more.



Two full days of riding with Phil Auckland, James Farrar and Freddy Pulman put the Spectral:ON through its paces, and despite the stormy weather, the session did not slow down. Not once.


Trick of the day? Easy.

The mood.


Green is the colour.


Dry gloves are the secret to unlocking flatter table tops.

Head to Canyon.com to check out the new Spectral:ON

Featuring: James Farrar, Freddy Pulman, Phil Auckland
Photo and video by: Aspect Media and Rupert Fowler

Posted In:
Videos eMTB Canyon


Must Read This Week
First Look: Evil's New Following
71222 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
69378 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ibis Comments on Shelter in Place Order]
57832 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
51385 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
47124 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
45586 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
41951 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
41686 views

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 Can we do a contest for what CLLC TV means?
  • 3 0
 Maybe they should have called it the Canyon CNTINGNT
  • 5 4
 Does anyone watch e bike edits? I mean I get e bikes are a thing and here to stay but seriously who’s watching this?
  • 3 1
 They relate to mountain biking almost entirely other than climbing. so why wouldn't people watch?
  • 6 1
 I will not be watching it
  • 3 3
 No WCDH or enduro to punt so now we are scraping the eBike barrel. I JSUT CNAT WTACH TSIH.
  • 1 1
 Completely failed to get how it's just the vwls missing....
  • 1 0
 Snake bytes or tubeless, make your choice.
  • 1 0
 How about CNYNCLLCTVRYDEMTBSINUK for a title?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009089
Mobile Version of Website