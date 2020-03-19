Video: Canyon CLLCTV's UK Contingent Style It Up on eMTBs

You’ve seen the bike. Now find out what happened when we gave three riders from the Canyon CLLCTV’s UK contingent some test bikes to try.
The Spectral:ON
is now even more playful thanks to a carbon frame with improved weight distribution- meaning it didn’t take long for the guys to get to grips with our new E-Bike. The trail bike in Canyon’s EMTB line-up, and the perfect option for ripping lap after lap at your local hill.
However, it's worth pointing out the Spectral:ON is capable of a whole lot more, should the mood take you. And we can confirm that, on occasion, all 150mm of available travel were used during the making of this edit, and the bikes kept coming back for more.
Two full days of riding with Phil Auckland, James Farrar and Freddy Pulman put the Spectral:ON through its paces, and despite the stormy weather, the session did not slow down. Not once.
Featuring: James Farrar
, Freddy Pulman
, Phil Auckland
Photo and video by: Aspect Media and Rupert Fowler
