Video: Canyon Unveil Fabio Wibmer's Carbon Trials Bike

Apr 14, 2022
by Canyon  


PRESS RELEASE: Canyon

CHANGING THE GAME
When Fabio Wibmer joined the Canyon CLLCTV in 2020, discussions began almost immediately around creating a next level street trials machine. What started life as a project to produce a handful of prototypes for Fabio and other CLLCTV athletes to ride, soon gathered momentum with the R&D team at Canyon- and the decision was made to bring the bike to market. Allow us to formally introduce the Stitched CFR Trial.



After extensive testing, starting with an aluminium prototype seen in Fabio's Home Office edit, the final product is now ready to roll. Lighter and stronger than just about anything on the streets- Fabio and Canyon's engineers have had to think outside of the box when it came to creating the Stitched CFR Trial.

Jump higher, trick easier, session for longer.



IS IT REALLY CARBON!?
Technically the frame and fork are made from a carbon composite. Standard carbon materials have incredible strength and stiffness to weight characteristics. But this strength can be compromised after the material is damage through impact or abrasion- and it's no secret that street trials bikes see a lot of impacts! Enter polymer fibre reinforcement, engineered in the layup of the frame and fork.

After bench-marking the leading aluminium trials frames, the goal was set to make the Stitched Trial CFR a minimum of 30% tougher when it come to impact and maximum load testing. And in final testing the composite frame and fork overachieved on these targets.

Beyond the lab testing, the proof lies in the real world- and after more than a year of abuse from Fabio himself as well as cousin Gabriel Wibmer and CLLCTV Trials Ninja Tomomi Nishikubo- we can confidently say this thing is seriously tough.

Concept bike vibes

A pink print


Make it strong

Make it light


Test lab abuse


bigquotesThis bike is a big step forward and I'm honored to be a part of it. The weight and general feel of the bike is a real game changer.Fabio Wibmer


Safe to say, Fabio is pretty stoked with the bike


Check out the Stitched CFR Trial over on canyon.com. Or if you want to see the bike getting thrashed, head over to the Canyon CLLCTV page for a regular dose of clips from the guys.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Produced by: Marius Prell
With support from: Canyon
Featuring: Fabio Wibmer, Gabriel Wibmer, Tomomi Nishikubo
Photography by: Hannes Berger
Mentions: @Canyon-PureCycling
___________________________________________________________________________________

Reviews and Tech Press Releases Canyon Fabio Wibmer


