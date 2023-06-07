Video: Cappuccinos, Vespas and Endless Corners in 'Jank Files' Episode 2

Words: Rocky Mountain
Get ready for an action-packed second race block of the season as the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team heads to Europe. And where better to start than in the charming town of Pietra Ligure, Italy?
Immersing themselves in the vibrant Italian culture, fueled by coffee, ice cream, and the need for speed, the team gets situated as a crew and starts to rev things up.
It's safe to say the picturesque scenery that surrounds Pietra Ligure sets the perfect stage for round #3.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Emmett Hancock
Lily Boucher
Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore
