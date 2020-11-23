Video: Capturing Flow in 'Welcome to NOBL' with Dillon Butcher





We are incredibly excited to welcome Dillon Butcher to the NOBL family for the 2021 season. To say Nanaimo's Dillon Butcher is flying under the radar would be an understatement. He's the type of dude who can casually throw down a cannonball to barspin combo and then crush a forty foot send on his DH bike. However, when we filmed this edit, we didn't look for the biggest jumps or the craziest tricks, we set out to capture flow. There's something about the fluidity of his riding that not many can match. If you want to see someone dancing with a bike, watch this clip.