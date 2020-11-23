Video: Capturing Flow in 'Welcome to NOBL' with Dillon Butcher

Nov 23, 2020
by NOBL Wheels  


bigquotesTo say Nanaimo’s Dillon Butcher is flying under the radar would be an understatement. He’s the type of dude who can casually throw down a cannonball to barspin combo and then crush a forty foot send on his DH bike. However, when we filmed this edit, we didn’t look for the biggest jumps or the craziest tricks, we set out to capture flow. There’s something about the fluidity of his riding that not many can match. If you want to see someone dancing with a bike, watch this clip.

We are incredibly excited to welcome Dillon Butcher to the NOBL family for the 2021 season.NOBL Wheels






Video and Photos: Max McCulloch
Sound Design: Christopher Arruda
Wheels Used: NOBL TR37 with Industry Nine Hydras
Special Thanks: Mount Washington Resort, Kayla Stockton, Ben McInnes
Song: Rouault - Brique a Braq

noblwheels.com

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
83913 views
The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium
45030 views
Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
43682 views
Reverse Components Launches 2021 Bike Hacks Including Shock Travel Indicator & Angle Spacers
36513 views
Bike Check: Rob Warner's Quotable, Repsol Honda Inspired E-Sommet
34676 views
Burning Question: What Next After the COVID Bike Boom?
31959 views
Wolf Tooth Launches New '8-Bit Pack Pliers' Multi Tool
31842 views
Kade Edwards Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship
30364 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Just another poser on a SC eh guys?
Congrats to Dillon. Way to represent Nanaimo!
  • 2 0
 Lovely. So if I run this wheelset I will ride like dillon? good deal!
  • 1 0
 That i9s buzzzzzing is next level

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009205
Mobile Version of Website