Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Capturing the Chaos from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
Sep 11, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
9 Comments
Welcome to French Downhill. Incredible scenes with mind-blowing wins from Benoit Coulanges and Marine Cabirou
—
Sleeper Collective
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,694 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
99667 views
First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash
78872 views
Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?
56807 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
52788 views
Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted
49882 views
Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry
43978 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
32562 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
27558 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
bombdabass
(1 hours ago)
Another banger, putting the official coverage to shame
[Reply]
7
0
xice
(1 hours ago)
Kade is such a sight to see riding
[Reply]
2
0
casey79
(55 mins ago)
Great edits. Having flashbacks to the TriRide edits from the 2011 season.
vimeo.com/user918677
[Reply]
2
0
casey79
(50 mins ago)
Val di Sole World Cup 2011
vimeo.com/28286895
[Reply]
3
0
bentterz
(55 mins ago)
so good
[Reply]
2
0
Ed-Cutlip
(1 hours ago)
Stunning
[Reply]
2
0
barlow2
(1 hours ago)
AWESOME!!
[Reply]
1
0
boozed
(11 mins ago)
The French have interesting chainsaws
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(35 mins ago)
Nice. A bit Earthed like
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029432
Mobile Version of Website
vimeo.com/user918677
vimeo.com/28286895