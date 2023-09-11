Video: Capturing the Chaos from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWelcome to French Downhill. Incredible scenes with mind-blowing wins from Benoit Coulanges and Marine Cabirou Sleeper Collective



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,694 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
99667 views
First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash
78872 views
Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?
56807 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
52788 views
Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted
49882 views
Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry
43978 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
32562 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
27558 views

9 Comments
  • 10 0
 Another banger, putting the official coverage to shame
  • 7 0
 Kade is such a sight to see riding
  • 2 0
 Great edits. Having flashbacks to the TriRide edits from the 2011 season.

vimeo.com/user918677
  • 2 0
 Val di Sole World Cup 2011

vimeo.com/28286895
  • 3 0
 so good
  • 2 0
 Stunning
  • 2 0
 AWESOME!!
  • 1 0
 The French have interesting chainsaws
  • 1 0
 Nice. A bit Earthed like





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029432
Mobile Version of Website