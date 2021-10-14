Video: Capturing the Huge Scale of Rampage with an FPV Drone

|Explore the gnarly landscape of Red Bull Rampage like you've never seen it before, through an FPV drone as the worlds best mountain bikers prepare for the hardest freeride event on earth. It's hard to fully understand how big these MTB jumps and drops are but this seriously helps.— Red Bull Bike
Behind the scenes note - the drone pilot was actually unable to follow Strait and Zink’s gully line to the letter because the drone couldn’t handle the G-out at the bottom of it. Wild!
10 Comments
Can they do drone shots for the actual event? I was surprised they didn't in 2019, wondered if there was a reason for it
Post a Comment