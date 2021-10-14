Video: Capturing the Huge Scale of Rampage with an FPV Drone

Oct 14, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesExplore the gnarly landscape of Red Bull Rampage like you've never seen it before, through an FPV drone as the worlds best mountain bikers prepare for the hardest freeride event on earth. It's hard to fully understand how big these MTB jumps and drops are but this seriously helps. Red Bull Bike

Behind the scenes note - the drone pilot was actually unable to follow Strait and Zink’s gully line to the letter because the drone couldn’t handle the G-out at the bottom of it. Wild!

10 Comments

  • 7 0
 That's the best video I've seen to put it in perspective

Can they do drone shots for the actual event? I was surprised they didn't in 2019, wondered if there was a reason for it
  • 3 0
 Epic video, RedBull! That drone pilot has some major skills.
  • 1 0
 Wow. I always figured it was massive. It’s always hard/impossible to capture the full scale of places like this on camera, but this gives a pretty incredible perspective!
  • 2 0
 That was pretty fun, almost like being there.
  • 1 0
 Such an amazing event and the progression is wild, stay heathy folks and hope you heal up Andreu
  • 1 0
 How come you don't hear the drone noise but people talking? Noise cancelling or can you edit the sounds out after filming?
  • 3 3
 Drones are f-ing annoying, but they sure help show scale of terrain much better than stationary cameras.
  • 1 0
 If only FPV drones were actually that quiet...
  • 1 0
 Amazing vid
  • 1 3
 Slopestyle comments looking more retarded by the minute...

