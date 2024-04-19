Video: Carbon Chainrings & BMX Inspired Enduro Bikes from Sea Otter

In the past fortnight, we have seen large amount of new tech releases. However, Sea Otter 2024 represents some of the first opportunities for many riders to see these things in the flesh, as well as take a deeper dive into what the product aims to do.
DT Swiss Release Next Generation of Internals
DT Swiss rarely reinvents their product lineup, with the original design standing tried and true for a long while before they introduced the updated EXP series. While those hubs suffered some initial hiccups, they were quickly brought back to DT's reliability standard. Their newest product hopes to build upon that, with a burly construction and features geared towards increased serviceability.
That new product comes in the form of the Ratchet DEG hub, the highest-engagement hub DT has ever designed. With 90-tooth ratchet rings, the DEG hubs achieve a scant 4° engagement angle, all while using a very similar design to the DT internals we're accustomed to.
Engagement is not without compromise. The DEG hubs incur a 90 gram weight penalty when compared to the equivalent EXP hub. The weight comes from a few factors: two springs instead of one, larger diameter ratchet rings, and a larger hub shell to fit the increased ratchet size.
Haro Showcase Two New Bikes
Haro is returning to the world of full-suspension mountain bikes with two offerings. Initially, these bikes are only available in alloy, with them becoming available in July, but the brand hopes to offer a carbon release at some point in the future. There is the Daley trail bike, which features 140mm of travel paired with a 150mm fork and uses 29" wheels, and the Greer enduro bike. This second bike has 160mm of rear wheel travel, a 170mm fork and mixed wheels.
Alloy options will be available in July, and they hope to have carbon options out in due course.Cascade Components
This part is a direct replacement for an SRAM T-Type lower cage. The cage uses the same geometry as the existing cage but is one solid piece. Cascade Componants claim that its oversized jockey wheels offer not only better impact resistance but also superior shifting.Michelin Wild Enduro MS
Michelin is breathing new life into their mountain bike tire lineup with a whole host of releases today, including revamped tires in their downhill, enduro, and eMTB families. The focus here is on the new Wild Enduro tires, which come in a few different patterns to suit terrain and conditions. Those new patterns are significantly more open and aggressive looking than the outgoing models, particularly the MS variant that I've been testing.
In addition to the Wild Enduro MS, there is a Wild Enduro MH, and a Wild Enduro Rear. MS is geared towards soft conditions, MH towards hard, and the Rear is one you can probably guess.
.Maxxis Aspen ST
The Aspen ST tire has been an off-menu item in Maxxis' catalog for multiple seasons now, an XC-race specific model with a low profile tread pattern that only the world's fastest racers had access to. That is, until now – Maxxis are officially adding the Aspen ST to their lineup. It'll be available with a 120 TPI casing in either a 29 x 2.4” or 29 x 2.25” width.
Along with the 'regular' version, Maxxis are releasing a limited run of Team Spec Aspen and Aspen ST tires, which have a 170 TPI casing, the same configuration Maxxis' team athletes have been using.
.Race Face's Era Chainring
A carbon body holds steel teeth in place to make up an extremely strong and durable chainring. Bonding the steel teeth to the carbon body was an idea borrowed from the ski industry, using one method of bonding the edge into the ski’s composite layers.
With a price tag of $149 USD, it’s by no means cheap, at least at first glance. After thorough testing though, Race Face claims that the Era chainring will last 5-times longer than aluminum, which will save the consumer money on the wear item in the long run. That said, it's also possible to purchase a steel chainring for $20, so the main selling point of the Era ring is the weight, which is half that of a full steel option.
I'm waiting for commercial real estate to crash with all the remote workers and empty buildings that someone has to pay for with no $$$ incoming to support them.
Maybe this happens all the time... I don't often watch the videos, because of the pre-roll ads, but wanted to find the mention of BMX (which didn't seem to be there...) besides the Haro name.
For a normal person, I really don't think this is a compromise. I've had lots of hubs, couldn't tell you which one made my bike feel heavy, although I definitely remember the ones with slow engagement and definitely the ones that broke. Very interested in these if/when the 350s come out.
They only appear to be available in classic/6 bolt versions also
For a big buildup, right? Right?..
"Plus" tires similarly perished before they could be properly executed, but were a valuable experiment to use casing size, rather than casing stiffness, to avoid pinch flats, and to use a greater number of small lugs to provide similar traction as fewer, larger lugs. Consumers lost patience and interest before the bugs were worked out, but it helped drive up the average size of casings and rims, especially for XC race tires.
XC casings have always been supple (perhaps not 170 TPI supple), but the old semi-slicks measured 1.6" to 2.1", despite claims of 1.9" to 2.35". At the pressures required to prevent rim strikes, there wasn't enough tire in contact with the ground to make them suitable for "real" trails. It wasn't viable to just eliminate lugs; the reduction in one parameter (ex. lug height) has to be compensated via the increase in the other (ex. contact patch). Current set-ups with true 2.4" tires on 30 mm rims are finally allowing enough contact patch and compliance to realize the potential of the design.
what are you doing??? Your missing the mark.
Is this even the same legacy BMX brand known for making overbuilt bikes back in the day...
You could have built a super durable, barspinable, slopeduro jib machine, that would have anyone with a "BMX background" frothing. but instead you picked another catalog bike, that doesn't even come with an upper chainguide.