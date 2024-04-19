Video: Carbon Chainrings & BMX Inspired Enduro Bikes from Sea Otter

Apr 19, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

In the past fortnight, we have seen large amount of new tech releases. However, Sea Otter 2024 represents some of the first opportunities for many riders to see these things in the flesh, as well as take a deeper dive into what the product aims to do.


photo
photo

DT Swiss Release Next Generation of Internals

DT Swiss rarely reinvents their product lineup, with the original design standing tried and true for a long while before they introduced the updated EXP series. While those hubs suffered some initial hiccups, they were quickly brought back to DT's reliability standard. Their newest product hopes to build upon that, with a burly construction and features geared towards increased serviceability.

That new product comes in the form of the Ratchet DEG hub, the highest-engagement hub DT has ever designed. With 90-tooth ratchet rings, the DEG hubs achieve a scant 4° engagement angle, all while using a very similar design to the DT internals we're accustomed to.

Engagement is not without compromise. The DEG hubs incur a 90 gram weight penalty when compared to the equivalent EXP hub. The weight comes from a few factors: two springs instead of one, larger diameter ratchet rings, and a larger hub shell to fit the increased ratchet size.

For the full article, please click here.

photo
photo

Haro Showcase Two New Bikes

Haro is returning to the world of full-suspension mountain bikes with two offerings. Initially, these bikes are only available in alloy, with them becoming available in July, but the brand hopes to offer a carbon release at some point in the future. There is the Daley trail bike, which features 140mm of travel paired with a 150mm fork and uses 29" wheels, and the Greer enduro bike. This second bike has 160mm of rear wheel travel, a 170mm fork and mixed wheels.

Alloy options will be available in July, and they hope to have carbon options out in due course.

photo

Cascade Components

This part is a direct replacement for an SRAM T-Type lower cage. The cage uses the same geometry as the existing cage but is one solid piece. Cascade Componants claim that its oversized jockey wheels offer not only better impact resistance but also superior shifting.

photo
photo

Michelin Wild Enduro MS

Michelin is breathing new life into their mountain bike tire lineup with a whole host of releases today, including revamped tires in their downhill, enduro, and eMTB families. The focus here is on the new Wild Enduro tires, which come in a few different patterns to suit terrain and conditions. Those new patterns are significantly more open and aggressive looking than the outgoing models, particularly the MS variant that I've been testing.

In addition to the Wild Enduro MS, there is a Wild Enduro MH, and a Wild Enduro Rear. MS is geared towards soft conditions, MH towards hard, and the Rear is one you can probably guess.

For the full article, please click here.

photo
photo

Maxxis Aspen ST

The Aspen ST tire has been an off-menu item in Maxxis' catalog for multiple seasons now, an XC-race specific model with a low profile tread pattern that only the world's fastest racers had access to. That is, until now – Maxxis are officially adding the Aspen ST to their lineup. It'll be available with a 120 TPI casing in either a 29 x 2.4” or 29 x 2.25” width.

Along with the 'regular' version, Maxxis are releasing a limited run of Team Spec Aspen and Aspen ST tires, which have a 170 TPI casing, the same configuration Maxxis' team athletes have been using.

For the full article, please click here.

photo

Race Face's Era Chainring

A carbon body holds steel teeth in place to make up an extremely strong and durable chainring. Bonding the steel teeth to the carbon body was an idea borrowed from the ski industry, using one method of bonding the edge into the ski’s composite layers.

With a price tag of $149 USD, it’s by no means cheap, at least at first glance. After thorough testing though, Race Face claims that the Era chainring will last 5-times longer than aluminum, which will save the consumer money on the wear item in the long run. That said, it's also possible to purchase a steel chainring for $20, so the main selling point of the Era ring is the weight, which is half that of a full steel option.

For the full article, please click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Dario DiGiulio Mike Kazimer Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,098 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
57061 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
43093 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42251 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
39801 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
35388 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
28494 views
First Ride: Fox's New Transfer Dropper Post - Adjustable Travel, Up to 240mm of Drop
27131 views
Industry Digest: Crowd Funding 36" eBikes, Canfield Bikes' Relocation, Recalls & More
26886 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

49 Comments
  • 64 0
 Can’t wait for these same products to be mentioned in at least 2 more round up articles
  • 5 1
 Sucks for Dario he's not considered a Pinkbike Original Smile
  • 9 1
 I think we have to bring Pond Beaver back next year.
  • 18 1
 @brianpark: You seam pretty confident Pink bike is going to make it to next year.
  • 4 0
 @joemoto: it's crazy times. Planet Cyclery just announced it's closing.
  • 4 1
 @IMeasureStuff: A sign of greater things to come... the imbalance between a small group of haves vs the rest of us just trying to get by. Pay rent/eat or buy bike parts?

I'm waiting for commercial real estate to crash with all the remote workers and empty buildings that someone has to pay for with no $$$ incoming to support them.
  • 2 1
 Dick Pond
  • 1 0
 @ceecee: *Richard Halfkilo
  • 9 0
 You guy couldn't find an edit point for the mid-roll ad? Dario got interrupted midsentence for a Yeti spot...

Maybe this happens all the time... I don't often watch the videos, because of the pre-roll ads, but wanted to find the mention of BMX (which didn't seem to be there...) besides the Haro name.
  • 1 0
 "BMX inspired".. because they make those too? Does that make a handful of other Enduro bikes "BMX inspired"?
  • 8 1
 "Engagement is not without compromise. The DEG hubs incur a 90 gram weight penalty when compared to the equivalent EXP hub."

For a normal person, I really don't think this is a compromise. I've had lots of hubs, couldn't tell you which one made my bike feel heavy, although I definitely remember the ones with slow engagement and definitely the ones that broke. Very interested in these if/when the 350s come out.
  • 1 0
 Except it’s only 45-47 grams depending on freehub body per the website: (233 vs 280 MS and 225 vs 270 XD)
www.dtswiss.com/en/components/hubs-and-rws/hubs-mtb/240
They only appear to be available in classic/6 bolt versions also
  • 11 0
 So now my bike can also have a bmx background?
  • 3 0
 that chainring is similar to what a lot of performance motorcycles use. Using a lighter body and steel teeth is found on a handful of sprockets ie the SuperSprox Stealth. but super cool to see that coming to MTB. Less rotating mass is always welcome
  • 3 0
 So are all GTs and Mongooses also BMX inspired? And all Santa Cruzes are skateboard inspired? Oh, or cruiser inspired since Pon owns Schwinn AND SC! But shit, they own GT and Cannondale, too. So Cannondales, GTs and SCs are all BMX/skate/cruiser inspired... Got it!
  • 4 1
 haha right! Nothing about those Haro's has anything but a Taiwan catalog background.
  • 5 0
 You’re saving the “AXS 200mm Dropper Post”
For a big buildup, right? Right?..
  • 5 0
 So basically everything got released last week and trade shows are once again obsolete
  • 4 0
 Maxxis digging tire technology out of the 90’s? Looks like the old Ritchey Z-Max? I recall running some semi tread blue walls back then.
  • 4 0
 It was a good idea then and it's a good idea now! Narrow operating window, obviously, but when it's good, it's great.

"Plus" tires similarly perished before they could be properly executed, but were a valuable experiment to use casing size, rather than casing stiffness, to avoid pinch flats, and to use a greater number of small lugs to provide similar traction as fewer, larger lugs. Consumers lost patience and interest before the bugs were worked out, but it helped drive up the average size of casings and rims, especially for XC race tires.

XC casings have always been supple (perhaps not 170 TPI supple), but the old semi-slicks measured 1.6" to 2.1", despite claims of 1.9" to 2.35". At the pressures required to prevent rim strikes, there wasn't enough tire in contact with the ground to make them suitable for "real" trails. It wasn't viable to just eliminate lugs; the reduction in one parameter (ex. lug height) has to be compensated via the increase in the other (ex. contact patch). Current set-ups with true 2.4" tires on 30 mm rims are finally allowing enough contact patch and compliance to realize the potential of the design.
  • 1 0
 @R-M-R: I have Bonty XR3 on the back of my Stumpy currently. Grips like Velcro.
  • 7 0
 The haro looks dope
  • 6 0
 Kona, tell me what's up with Kona Bikes!!
  • 1 0
 I could have sworn the new Michelin rear tires were supposed to be available in 27.5, but I have been on the site 3 times now and no luck. Is this just a supply issue? I can't imagine they are making a 27.5 front but not rear.
  • 4 0
 Michelin Mary?
  • 4 0
 dario in his villan arc
  • 1 0
 Looks like somebody drew a penis on Darios face.
  • 4 2
 90g isn't a lot on it's own, but as a percentage it is when you start at just over 210g for the EXP hub.
  • 3 1
 Except it's 90g in a very insignificant location. Adding 90g to the rim or tire is significantly worse than a hub.
  • 1 0
 It’s only about 47g actually:
www.dtswiss.com/en/components/hubs-and-rws/hubs-mtb/240
  • 3 0
 Where’s the BMX inspired bike?
  • 1 0
 Not trying to be an keyboard engineer here, but that derailleur cage is one solid piece? I'm pretty sure the jockey wheels need to rotate.
  • 2 0
 No news about the 2.5 dhr2? Looks like it’s coming out soon
  • 1 0
 Is the reservoir on that Marzocchi shock supposed to be at an angle like that?
  • 3 0
 Yep
  • 1 0
 Any sign of the new Vorsprung shock? I thought they were going to officially unveil it at Sea Otter.
  • 1 0
 Article just posted
  • 1 3
 HARO!!!
what are you doing??? Your missing the mark.
Is this even the same legacy BMX brand known for making overbuilt bikes back in the day...

You could have built a super durable, barspinable, slopeduro jib machine, that would have anyone with a "BMX background" frothing. but instead you picked another catalog bike, that doesn't even come with an upper chainguide.
  • 3 0
 Call me old school but, I would not consider my '91 Haro Master or Sport frames to be overbuilt. In fact, they were so underbuilt that I bought a Standard Industries (that's right, that's how old I am) Shorty and never looked back. Now, their frames during the Mira/Nyquist eras were over-built, but I think most people associate Haro with their earlier days (or maybe it's just me).
  • 1 0
 @ohbmxer: yeah I snapped my haro frame, looked overbuilt, but thing tubing. I went to a 2-Hip Pork. Now that thing was overbuilt!!! Currently on S&M frame - solid AF
  • 1 0
 @ohbmxer: a friend of mine cracked a bb cup pressing it into one of the first Standard Ind. frames. They were super tough (and heavy). Loving these new Haro's.
  • 1 0
 Those are mud tires on that Honda... Wink
  • 1 0
 Aren’t Shimano rings steel with an aluminum spider?
  • 1 1
 Carbon chainrings? GTFOH. Nope. Never.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042738
Mobile Version of Website