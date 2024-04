Video: Carbon Chainrings & BMX Inspired Enduro Bikes from Sea Otter

DT Swiss Release Next Generation of Internals



In the past fortnight, we have seen large amount of new tech releases. However, Sea Otter 2024 represents some of the first opportunities for many riders to see these things in the flesh, as well as take a deeper dive into what the product aims to do.DT Swiss rarely reinvents their product lineup, with the original design standing tried and true for a long while before they introduced the updated EXP series. While those hubs suffered some initial hiccups, they were quickly brought back to DT's reliability standard. Their newest product hopes to build upon that, with a burly construction and features geared towards increased serviceability.That new product comes in the form of the Ratchet DEG hub, the highest-engagement hub DT has ever designed. With 90-tooth ratchet rings, the DEG hubs achieve a scant 4° engagement angle, all while using a very similar design to the DT internals we're accustomed to.Engagement is not without compromise. The DEG hubs incur a 90 gram weight penalty when compared to the equivalent EXP hub. The weight comes from a few factors: two springs instead of one, larger diameter ratchet rings, and a larger hub shell to fit the increased ratchet size.For the full article, please click here Haro is returning to the world of full-suspension mountain bikes with two offerings. Initially, these bikes are only available in alloy, with them becoming available in July, but the brand hopes to offer a carbon release at some point in the future. There is the Daley trail bike, which features 140mm of travel paired with a 150mm fork and uses 29" wheels, and the Greer enduro bike. This second bike has 160mm of rear wheel travel, a 170mm fork and mixed wheels.Alloy options will be available in July, and they hope to have carbon options out in due course.This part is a direct replacement for an SRAM T-Type lower cage. The cage uses the same geometry as the existing cage but is one solid piece. Cascade Componants claim that its oversized jockey wheels offer not only better impact resistance but also superior shifting.Michelin is breathing new life into their mountain bike tire lineup with a whole host of releases today, including revamped tires in their downhill, enduro, and eMTB families. The focus here is on the new Wild Enduro tires, which come in a few different patterns to suit terrain and conditions. Those new patterns are significantly more open and aggressive looking than the outgoing models, particularly the MS variant that I've been testing.In addition to the Wild Enduro MS, there is a Wild Enduro MH, and a Wild Enduro Rear. MS is geared towards soft conditions, MH towards hard, and the Rear is one you can probably guess.For the full article, please click here The Aspen ST tire has been an off-menu item in Maxxis' catalog for multiple seasons now, an XC-race specific model with a low profile tread pattern that only the world's fastest racers had access to. That is, until now – Maxxis are officially adding the Aspen ST to their lineup. It'll be available with a 120 TPI casing in either a 29 x 2.4” or 29 x 2.25” width.Along with the 'regular' version, Maxxis are releasing a limited run of Team Spec Aspen and Aspen ST tires, which have a 170 TPI casing, the same configuration Maxxis' team athletes have been using.For the full article, please click here A carbon body holds steel teeth in place to make up an extremely strong and durable chainring. Bonding the steel teeth to the carbon body was an idea borrowed from the ski industry, using one method of bonding the edge into the ski’s composite layers.With a price tag of $149 USD, it’s by no means cheap, at least at first glance. After thorough testing though, Race Face claims that the Era chainring will last 5-times longer than aluminum, which will save the consumer money on the wear item in the long run. That said, it's also possible to purchase a steel chainring for $20, so the main selling point of the Era ring is the weight, which is half that of a full steel option.For the full article, please click here