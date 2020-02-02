Video: Here's How to Make Your Own Carbon DH Bike

Talkers outnumber doers by a thousand-to-one, but Vladimir Yordanov is definitely one of those rare people. It's probably fair to say that the idea of manufacturing a homemade carbon fiber mountain bike frame from scratch is intimidating to most of us. I mean, I can barely make dinner, and macaroni with hotdog slices doesn't even have a headtube that needs to stay attached.

Judging by his carbon downhill bike that we first showed you back in 2018, Yordanov can probably cook up some impressive pasta.



The Sequence is a 200mm-travel, carbon fiber downhill bike that Vladimir Yordanov designed and built.


The 200mm-travel Sequence uses carbon for both its front and rear triangles, and Yordanov worked with UK's Easy Composites to manufacture the frame from start to finish. The entire process, from the early CAD design to rideable prototype, is covered in the nearly 40-minute long video above. It's an interesting operation that differs from a high-volume approach a production model would require, but I still doubt my own success, even if I attempted a "simple" hardtail frame.

I need to work on my hotdog 'roni, but what about you: Any interest in making your own carbon fiber mountain bike?

