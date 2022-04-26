Video: Caroline Buchanan on Reinventing Herself

Apr 26, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Olympic BMX athlete Caroline Buchanan opens a door to women’s mountain bike freeride and reinvents herself as an icon in a new sport.

