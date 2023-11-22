Video: Caroline Washam Explores Motherhood in 'Trails of Life'

Words
: Liv & Caroline Washam
What does it mean to be 'motherly'? As a lifelong rider, skills coach, and athlete, Caroline Washam had never used that term to describe herself...
For Caroline Washam, bicycle racing has been a way of life - from when she was ten years old racing BMX, to her professional downhill mountain bike racing debut at 27, to racing a World Cup at 30, racing has been the defining thread throughout.
After years of saying, 'Maybe next year,' Caroline and her husband decided to let off the brakes and take a chance on becoming parents.Heartbreak & Hope
In January 2022, I was recovering from an ankle surgery and unsure what my racing future would look like when I found out I was pregnant.
I was immediately excited and already thinking ahead at what perfect timing it all was–we’d have a baby in September. Heck, maybe I could come back and race again in 2023.
But we quickly learned that this journey isn’t linear or predictable. At my first doctor’s appointment, eight weeks gestation, there was no heartbeat detected. After taking medication multiple times to pass the miscarriage, I had to undergo surgery a month later.
Why am I including this in my story? Because it is a big part of my story and one that’s not often discussed. I was devastated, and it had us questioning everything. Am I strong enough to try again? Am I strong enough to be a mom?
Months later, my ankle was healing, and I was racing and winning again, but a few weeks later, I was fighting brain fog. After testing negative for COVID-19, I decided to take a different test. It turned out I was pregnant!
Excited? Yeah. Terrified? Yes. Full of anxiety? Definitely.Finding the Line
I had a schedule packed full of coaching and mountain bike events. I was going to ride Snowshoe and Whistler in the next two months. I started searching the internet for answers: 'What happens if you fall at 4 weeks pregnant?' 'Can you ride a rollercoaster while pregnant?' 'Are G-forces on a rollercoaster similar to riding downhill MTB?'
Google wasn't helpful.
I couldn't bring myself to tell anyone I was pregnant because I was terrified of having another miscarriage. So what to do? I stalked a few social media accounts of people who biked while pregnant. I read everything Rachel Atherton wrote and listened to Sonya Looney's podcast-like scripture.
I desperately wanted someone to tell me, "Yes, Caroline. You can jump a 20-foot table-top at 15 weeks pregnant." But no one was going to tell me that, and I was alone in making those judgment calls. Keeping it a secret was hard and isolating, but I got to know myself and my riding limits better than ever before.
I had to be completely confident in myself and my abilities and know where to draw the line. I learned when to tell myself 'No.' and retrained my brain to take my natural competitiveness out of my riding. It's a lesson I carried with me into my postpartum journey.
I finally announced I was pregnant on social media. It was a relief. I felt like I could be my authentic self again, but I had new anxieties to contend with: Would I be judged for riding pregnant? Would riding become too uncomfortable? Why are my hands numb? Is everything okay with my baby? What would happen to my body during birth?
I realized I had felt similar fears before when I was packing for a big race at a mountain I had never been on. It was the same feeling I got scoping a gnarly trail section or sitting in the gate before dropping into a race run, a queasy feeling.
The nerves were not unlike what I felt while pregnant. So, I decided to approach the final weeks of pregnancy like I would in any downhill race.
I hired a doula to be my 'coach' and got to 'training.' I signed up for Hypnobirthing classes, listened to positive birth stories, learned about visualization, and focused on learning to calm my mind. My fears about pregnancy and birth became things I could handle. I told myself, 'This will not last forever. Months, days, hours... they will pass, and at the end of it, you will have a baby."
A baby. I would be a mom.
Photos courtesy of: Callie Horwath, Jack Rice, and DBphotograb