Video: Pinned on Vedder Mountain

Carson Eiswald // Vedder Mountain
As a racer, Carson Eiswald choses his line wisely and rides with intent. But even when there's no finish line, no tape and no timing, that resolve still exists—it's ingrained in his riding. The rooty and rutted trails of Vedder Mountain, just across the Canadian boarder from Carson's home in Bellingham, WA, display this approach perfectly, letting his tires do the talking.
MENTIONS: @FreehubMag @Eiswald267
