Video: Pinned on Vedder Mountain

Oct 31, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Carson Eiswald // Vedder Mountain

As a racer, Carson Eiswald choses his line wisely and rides with intent. But even when there's no finish line, no tape and no timing, that resolve still exists—it's ingrained in his riding. The rooty and rutted trails of Vedder Mountain, just across the Canadian boarder from Carson's home in Bellingham, WA, display this approach perfectly, letting his tires do the talking.

10 Comments

  • + 3
 Definitely not hanging about! I love the raw audio of just the sounds of the riding and the forest, without some cheesy Euro-dance or dodgy metal drowning it out. It's one of the reasons I think a lot of us do this, to get away from all of the outside noise and just hear tires on dirt and wind in the trees.
  • + 2
 Soon to be one of the top Americans on the EWS. Carson is fucking pinned!
  • + 2
 Looks great - keep it raw!
  • + 1
 one of the better vids iv seen recently fo sure
  • + 1
 Reminds me of a Bryn edit...sick!
  • + 1
 Fine piece of Filming and Editing gents
  • + 1
 Pajama
  • + 1
 Darth Vedder
  • + 1
 I love vedder
  • + 1
 Vedder sucks stay home.

