Video: Carson Storch & Jaxson Riddle Race Snowboarders in 'Last Chair, First Run'

Fun never really stops in many mountain resorts across the world. As snowboarders & skiers are catching their last chairs of the season, mountain bikers start to appear in the lift lines, buzzing with excitement, ready for their 1st run of the year.



In Snowshoe, US, every spring brings a magical time, lasting only a few weeks, when both snowboard & MTB enthusiasts can enjoy doing their thing side by side. And this is exactly what Carson Storch​ had in mind when he invited Jaxson Riddle, Sean Fitzsimons and Luke Winkelman to West Virginia. The plan was simple: mix dirt and snow in the most stylish way they can! — Red Bull Bike