Video: Carson Storch & Reed Boggs Ride the New Hutchinson Griffus in Queenstown, NZ

In early April, we launched our new Gravity tire, the Griffus
. This tire is designed for use from All-Mountain to Freeride.
During winter, we went to New Zealand with two of our new riders, Carson Storch and Reed Boggs, to test the tires in extreme conditions on freeride slopes around Queenstown.
They also tested them on the mythical Dream Track.
As a reminder, the Griffus is available in two versions, 2.40 wide, mainly for the rear, and a 2.50 wide version mainly for the front.
However, we do not exclude a 2.50 mounted front and rear, or 2.40 front and rear when speed and performance are sought. Both versions are available for 27.5 and 29 wheel size.
When shooting this video, Carson Storch and Reed Boggs used the Griffus version that is currently in stores, with a 2.40 combo on the back, 2.50 on the front, hardskin reinforcement, 66 TPI.
|The Griffus is up there with some of the best tires I've ridden. I run the 2.50 Griffus in the front, and the 2.4 Griffus in the rear for faster rolling speed. They are an all-around solid set up on everything I've ridden so far. Greasy wet conditions, big fast jumps, and dry blown out/rocky terrain.
Carson Storch
Film credits: Hunt Cinema /Photos: Cameron Mackenzie
|The 66TPI casing suits me perfectly; very good balance between robustness and weight. It's solid on the ground and light in the air, allows me to be very agile.
Reed Boggs
