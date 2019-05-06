VIDEOS

Video: Carson Storch & Reed Boggs Ride the New Hutchinson Griffus in Queenstown, NZ

May 6, 2019
by Hutchinson  

In early April, we launched our new Gravity tire, the Griffus. This tire is designed for use from All-Mountain to Freeride.


During winter, we went to New Zealand with two of our new riders, Carson Storch and Reed Boggs, to test the tires in extreme conditions on freeride slopes around Queenstown.


They also tested them on the mythical Dream Track.


As a reminder, the Griffus is available in two versions, 2.40 wide, mainly for the rear, and a 2.50 wide version mainly for the front.


However, we do not exclude a 2.50 mounted front and rear, or 2.40 front and rear when speed and performance are sought. Both versions are available for 27.5 and 29 wheel size.


When shooting this video, Carson Storch and Reed Boggs used the Griffus version that is currently in stores, with a 2.40 combo on the back, 2.50 on the front, hardskin reinforcement, 66 TPI.

bigquotesThe Griffus is up there with some of the best tires I've ridden. I run the 2.50 Griffus in the front, and the 2.4 Griffus in the rear for faster rolling speed. They are an all-around solid set up on everything I've ridden so far. Greasy wet conditions, big fast jumps, and dry blown out/rocky terrain.
Carson Storch

bigquotesThe 66TPI casing suits me perfectly; very good balance between robustness and weight. It's solid on the ground and light in the air, allows me to be very agile.
Reed Boggs

Film credits: Hunt Cinema /Photos: Cameron Mackenzie

MENTIONS: @hutchinsontires


Must Read This Week
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
77009 views
First Look: Ibis' Longest, Slackest, and Burliest Ripley
74538 views
8 Gorgeous Bikes from the 2019 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
62664 views
The Karpiel Armageddon Returns as a 29er Downhill Bike [Updated]
61305 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
51096 views
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
50879 views
5 Things We Learned at Maribor DH World Cup 2019
40496 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
39951 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 SICK!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031119
Mobile Version of Website