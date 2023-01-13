Video: Carson Storch in 'Electric Beaver'

Jan 13, 2023
by Carson Storch  

Words: Carson Storch
Film: Christian Rigal

'Electric Beaver' is a project that stemmed from our collected passion of moving dirt. Thank you to Josh and the whole Venti family for allowing me the opportunity to build a dream line. It was a challenging build, I had a lot of help along the way, and it is so rewarding now that it's finished and this video is out! The long term goal of this project is to have it live on, so keep your eyes peeled for future endeavors that include this line....

Thank you to the partners who helped make this a reality:

10 Barrel Brewing, RedBull, SR Suntour, Ride Concepts, Can Am Off-Road, and Bros & Hoes Landscaping.

Film/Edit: Christian Rigal
Music: Richie Follin
Additional film: Clay Porter & Jonathon Chandler
Sound: Keith White
Color: John Anastocio
Titles: Kelly Bolton

Carson Storch
Photo: Tyler Roemer


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Video Of The Day Carson Storch


Must Read This Week
SRAM's New Unreleased Drivetrain Leaked on Craigslist
114242 views
[Updated - Keegan Swenson Signs with Santa Cruz for Another 3 Years] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
78421 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Co-Founder Rob Roskopp Appears to Have Left the Brand
69310 views
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
67748 views
Tech Briefing: New Year, New Gear - January 2023
50689 views
Fox Patent Shows Automatically Decoupling Hub & Disengaging Derailleur
50435 views
Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes
48148 views
Specialized Lays Off 8% of its Employees in "Organization Adjustment"
41018 views

8 Comments

  • 3 0
 I accidentally clicked on a site where I think they showed some of these things. NSFW.
  • 1 0
 It was an accident... Wink
  • 2 0
 Electric Beaver, came here looking for a new Fleshlight, left disappointed.
  • 1 0
 Carson, you animal! Sending it!
  • 2 2
 Acoustic bea..... no. Just no.
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 0
 Darren Berrecloth vibes.
  • 1 0
 My favorite pocket pussy





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042258
Mobile Version of Website