Video: Carson Storch in 'Electric Beaver'

Photo: Tyler Roemer

'Electric Beaver' is a project that stemmed from our collected passion of moving dirt. Thank you to Josh and the whole Venti family for allowing me the opportunity to build a dream line. It was a challenging build, I had a lot of help along the way, and it is so rewarding now that it's finished and this video is out! The long term goal of this project is to have it live on, so keep your eyes peeled for future endeavors that include this line....Thank you to the partners who helped make this a reality:10 Barrel Brewing, RedBull, SR Suntour, Ride Concepts, Can Am Off-Road, and Bros & Hoes Landscaping.