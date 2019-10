From best tricks to massive slips, Carson Storch is a name to behold at Red Bull Rampage. The young gun is set for redemption in 2019 as he makes a triumphant return to the new venue in Virgin, Utah. With unfinished lines on everyones mind this year, it's time to see who can shape, polish and secure the win for the 14th edition of the world's wildest freeride MTB event. — Red Bull