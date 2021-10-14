Video: Carson Storch Previews his Gnarly Rampage Line

Oct 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLess than 48 hours left till the showdown of the most infamous MTB Freeride event in the world of Mountain Biking. Just about time to hop on a GoPro run with Freerider Carson Storch who previews his very own line down the cliffs of Virgin, Utah.


Posted In:
Videos Carson Storch Red Bull Rampage 2021


10 Comments

  • 7 0
 Carson Storch is looking focussed, dialed and ready to slay his bad ass line and run!! Great preview!
  • 2 1
 just gonna build a little skipper jump, into a skipper jump and a skipper jump to finish, to celebrate with a skipper jump and a little skipper to round it off and a skipper for the road
  • 1 0
 Funny having a live event when not safe to ride, if at all windy, be sure to tune in on Friday! Or Saturday or even Sunday!
  • 1 0
 that left hip looks like a perfect candidate for an insanely smooth 270 toboggan or something similar
  • 1 0
 I'm not gonna lie, my heart stopped for a few seconds when his front wheel approached the edge of his massive gap oO
  • 2 0
 Just wow !
