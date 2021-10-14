TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Carson Storch Previews his Gnarly Rampage Line
Oct 14, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Less than 48 hours left till the showdown of the most infamous MTB Freeride event in the world of Mountain Biking. Just about time to hop on a GoPro run with Freerider Carson Storch who previews his very own line down the cliffs of Virgin, Utah.
Posted In:
Videos
Carson Storch
Red Bull Rampage 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
75974 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
61614 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
61530 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
60065 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
59892 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
52854 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
49917 views
More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
46664 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
bretttippie
(1 hours ago)
Carson Storch is looking focussed, dialed and ready to slay his bad ass line and run!! Great preview!
[Reply]
2
1
browner
(24 mins ago)
just gonna build a little skipper jump, into a skipper jump and a skipper jump to finish, to celebrate with a skipper jump and a little skipper to round it off and a skipper for the road
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
(1 hours ago)
Funny having a live event when not safe to ride, if at all windy, be sure to tune in on Friday! Or Saturday or even Sunday!
[Reply]
1
0
waldo-jpg
(57 mins ago)
that left hip looks like a perfect candidate for an insanely smooth 270 toboggan or something similar
[Reply]
1
0
Aksel31
(27 mins ago)
I'm not gonna lie, my heart stopped for a few seconds when his front wheel approached the edge of his massive gap oO
[Reply]
2
0
blacktea
(1 hours ago)
Just wow !
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
8
king-joe
(48 mins ago)
50/50 free-ride and tricks (essentially half slope style), at least he is honest i guess. I'm sure it will be fun to watch tomorrow but its not the same anymore.... I 100% understand why Fest Series wanted to stay out of the spotlight now. Free ride is not about big prize money and corporate crap. I get that people depend on prize money to feed their families now but that is where it now turns into a job and everyone wants to make it home alive and be more safe when its a job.. they are all AWSOME riders and have nothing to prove to anyone. but this is not big mountain/free ride anymore... Long live big drops and big gaps.
[Reply]
4
1
bananowy
(33 mins ago)
Stop the whining already, it's boring. The riders build what they want to ride and thank f*ck keyboard warriors don't get to tell them what to do. Want to build and ride something else? Then go build and ride something else ffs.
"LoNg LiVe BiG dRoPs AnD bIg GaPs"... Have you watched Rampage like, ever? The drops and gaps are way bigger now than in the old days, not even comparable. Different order of magnitude.
You need to take your nostalgia-tinted glasses off and realise that you would 100% not watch 2001 Rampage today. I guarantee you'd get bored after 1 or 2 runs and then you'd go on PB to whinge about "lack of progression".
[Reply]
3
0
jamsavage
(26 mins ago)
@king-joe
Which of the following is not big mountain or freeride enough for you?
- Mega fast loose AF Chute,
- Fast steep loose AF spine into a gapped Hip Jump
- Massive AF drop
The judging criteria is difficulty of line, air amplitude, control and fluidity, tricks and style I'd say this line blends all of them.
[Reply]
3
0
Aksel31
(23 mins ago)
@bananowy
: And add to that the fact that it's not that bad that they are manicuring a bit their biggest features. I mean it's mainly a safety reason, they would die or badly hurt themselves landing the biggest features on raw terrain, because indeed as you said, they are bigger than by the past.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010396
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
"LoNg LiVe BiG dRoPs AnD bIg GaPs"... Have you watched Rampage like, ever? The drops and gaps are way bigger now than in the old days, not even comparable. Different order of magnitude.
You need to take your nostalgia-tinted glasses off and realise that you would 100% not watch 2001 Rampage today. I guarantee you'd get bored after 1 or 2 runs and then you'd go on PB to whinge about "lack of progression".
Which of the following is not big mountain or freeride enough for you?
- Mega fast loose AF Chute,
- Fast steep loose AF spine into a gapped Hip Jump
- Massive AF drop
The judging criteria is difficulty of line, air amplitude, control and fluidity, tricks and style I'd say this line blends all of them.
Post a Comment