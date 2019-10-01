Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Carson Storch Races a Train Down Mount Washington

Oct 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesCarson Storch is a mountain bike athlete to behold. A name that'll resonate throughout the history of freeride and slopestyle for years to come, and a hot contender for taking the crown at Red Bull Rampage 2019.

Carson first came into the public consciousness as a freeride mountain biker in 2013 when he landed the cover of Bike Magazine – a feat that many athletes who wait their whole career for. Transitioning from slopestyle, to freeride and film, Carson is a truly dynamic athlete who has experienced the highs and lows of competition but always comes out fighting on top.

So, without any fancy camera work, slow-mo effects and stylish music, here's Carson Storch's raw and pure ride as he races the train in his new rail blazing edit.Red Bull Bike


9 Comments

  • 29 0
 Must have taken a lot of effort to move Power Hour all the way from Highland to Mt Washington...
  • 3 0
 Well that was cool! I assumed it would be some other Mt. Washington out West. Psyched it was a bunch of Highland footage and then the cog railway! Badass!
  • 5 1
 about 30 seconds of that was mt washington.
  • 5 3
 There's so many RAW videos now you have to be unique and try something different....Unfortunately they didn't pull it off with this.....
  • 2 0
 Whoa! Please please please make this a thing us commoners can hit. I'd pay $20 a run all day long.
  • 1 0
 Excellent soundtrack choice
  • 1 0
 riding was great..."story" or whatever you call that was terrible
  SICK!
 SICK!
  • 1 0
 Killin it! Love this.

