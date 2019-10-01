Video: Carson Storch Races a Train Down Mount Washington

Carson Storch is a mountain bike athlete to behold. A name that'll resonate throughout the history of freeride and slopestyle for years to come, and a hot contender for taking the crown at Red Bull Rampage 2019.



Carson first came into the public consciousness as a freeride mountain biker in 2013 when he landed the cover of Bike Magazine – a feat that many athletes who wait their whole career for. Transitioning from slopestyle, to freeride and film, Carson is a truly dynamic athlete who has experienced the highs and lows of competition but always comes out fighting on top.



So, without any fancy camera work, slow-mo effects and stylish music, here's Carson Storch's raw and pure ride as he races the train in his new rail blazing edit. — Red Bull Bike