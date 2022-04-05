Video: Carson Storch Signs with Propain Bicycles

Carson Storch got his first mountain bike at the age of ten. But even before then, he spent a lot of his early years on a BMX or racing motocross and then snowboarding in winter. The growing mountain bike scene in his hometown of Bend, Oregon has been an immense influence and allowed him to spend a lot of time on the bike and with friends progresing, until he competend in his first dirt Jump and slopestyle contest at the age of 17. In the following years he then rode in the FMB World Tour until 2014, when he was then invited to premier events like RedBull Joyride, Crankworx an RedBull District Ride.

“If you’re not having fun, don’t do it” words from his childhood mentor, Kirt Voreis. That’s why even in the most stressful situations, Carson tries not to lose his fun side and is happy to have a laugh.

Away from competitions, he’s busy shovelling new trails, doing charity work, planning his own events, and is always working on his next new video project. In movies such as North of Nightfall and Return to Earth you can see and admire him with his unique style.



