Video: Carson Storch Signs with Propain Bicycles

Apr 5, 2022
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Propain

We are excited to announce the latest addition to the PROPAIN family, Red Bull athlete and Freeride legend, Carson Storch.

Known for his effortless unique style and friendly character, Carson Storch has quickly become one of the big names in Big Mountain Freeride which has earned him the honour of becoming a proud Red Bull athlete. Career highlights include a podium and Best Trick award at Red Bull Rampage, top 10’s in Swatch Prime Line, Red Bull Joyride and Red Bull District Ride what proves, he really is one of the most accomplished and outstanding freeriders worldwide.


His mind-blowing video projects help inspire mountain bikers all over the world. We are overjoyed to have Carson by our side at PROPAIN and to create even more unique projects with him in years to come.

Welcome to the Team, Carson!

You can get a taste of how Carson rips his new Spindrift in our Welcome edit, shot by Clay Porter

Name
Carson Storch
Origin
Bend, Oregon, USA
Age
29
Favorite bike
Spindrift and Trickshot
Discipline
Freeride/Slopestyle
Favorite event
RedBull Rampage
Favorite food
I’m always hungry for everything, but I love sushi.
Favorite song
Stranglehold by Ted Nugent
Goals for 2022:
Goal number one is always to win Rampage. I’m also focusing on the Proving Grounds Tour and defending my title there. Filming numerous projects is on top of the list too! But most of all, I’m overjoyed to be riding PROPAIN Bicycles around the world and having fun.

Carson Storch got his first mountain bike at the age of ten. But even before then, he spent a lot of his early years on a BMX or racing motocross and then snowboarding in winter. The growing mountain bike scene in his hometown of Bend, Oregon has been an immense influence and allowed him to spend a lot of time on the bike and with friends progresing, until he competend in his first dirt Jump and slopestyle contest at the age of 17. In the following years he then rode in the FMB World Tour until 2014, when he was then invited to premier events like RedBull Joyride, Crankworx an RedBull District Ride.
“If you’re not having fun, don’t do it” words from his childhood mentor, Kirt Voreis. That’s why even in the most stressful situations, Carson tries not to lose his fun side and is happy to have a laugh.
Away from competitions, he’s busy shovelling new trails, doing charity work, planning his own events, and is always working on his next new video project. In movies such as North of Nightfall and Return to Earth you can see and admire him with his unique style.


Come and meet Carson at our next PROPAIN Bicycles USA Demo Tour Stop, at the Sea Otter Classic from April 07 - 10, 2022. There will be a signing session on Friday and Saturday.


But let Carson himself say a few words about his new bikes:
bigquotesI spent most of my time on the Spindrift, set up 27.5" wheels front and rear. I have it set up basically for Rampage and big jumps, with stiff/progressive/slow rebound. It will most likely be the main bike I will ride and compete on. It's light, nimble, and the suspension platform is amazing. Can't wait to spend more time on the whole range of PROPAIN bikes as well." - Carson Storch



We are very excited about the upcoming projects with Carson.

Here’s to an awesome time together!

Be sure to check Carson out on social media as well: Instagram YouTube Facebook


Photos by:
Satchel Cronk


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Press Releases Racing Rumours Propain Carson Storch


10 Comments

  • 8 0
 Great pickup for Propain. Carson is a fantastic advocate as well as an incredible rider.
  • 3 0
 Rad! Now drive north and ride with Remy, Yohan and Steve!!
  • 3 0
 Carspin Drifstorch
  • 1 1
 I hope this means I’ll be getting my Spindrift I ordered 7 months ago soon, or maybe it means Carson just took it . Great signing Propain
  • 3 2
 Apparently Carson has also has a BMX background
  • 1 0
 Latel propain have been taken name in a big way!!
  • 1 0
 Congrats to both! Feels like a great match - Happy for all parties!
  • 1 0
 cannot believe you're 29 dude. Damn I'm old!
  • 1 0
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 Wow

