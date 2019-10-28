Video: "You Got This" - Carson Storch's Rampage Psych Up & POV

Oct 28, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesNo athlete’s Rampage run is without its challenges. For Carson Storch, getting ahead of those challenges is the aim of the game. Memorizing the meticulous details of his 2019 Red Bull Rampage run is a key part of that process.Carson Storch


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Really nice run!
I really like that nowadays it's shown that event pros are scared the sh*t of what they're sending.
It makes more sens then seeing everyone backflipping 10m drop like if they are doing it every mornings.

And I'm way more impressed seeing them overcome they fear than juste being fearless.
  • 1 0
 really liked rampage this year and liked the run in the livefeed. watching the run in pov, i can understand the criticism concerning slopestyle courses on steroids -so many highways. not what i want to see, but i am just an old DH rider so probably kinda biased.
  • 1 0
 Boom! Awesome stuff.
  • 1 0
 Stunning performance.

