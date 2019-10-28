Pinkbike.com
Video: "You Got This" - Carson Storch's Rampage Psych Up & POV
Oct 28, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
No athlete’s Rampage run is without its challenges. For Carson Storch, getting ahead of those challenges is the aim of the game. Memorizing the meticulous details of his 2019 Red Bull Rampage run is a key part of that process.
—
Carson Storch
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Carson Storch
Red Bull Rampage
Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
132084 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
107925 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
71331 views
Shimano Files Patent for Anti-Lock Brake System for Bikes
51669 views
Bike Check: Aggy's Evil Wreckoning LB 'The Only Trail Bike at Rampage 2019'
49839 views
Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST
45653 views
Marzocchi Launches Limited-Edition Athlete Series Purple Suspension Ahead of Rampage
44464 views
Just 1 More Day to Win a Custom Evil Offering & Fight Cancer - #FCANCERUP $5 Raffle
43964 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
kosumo
(34 mins ago)
Really nice run!
I really like that nowadays it's shown that event pros are scared the sh*t of what they're sending.
It makes more sens then seeing everyone backflipping 10m drop like if they are doing it every mornings.
And I'm way more impressed seeing them overcome they fear than juste being fearless.
[Reply]
1
0
optimumnotmaximum
(14 mins ago)
really liked rampage this year and liked the run in the livefeed. watching the run in pov, i can understand the criticism concerning slopestyle courses on steroids -so many highways. not what i want to see, but i am just an old DH rider so probably kinda biased.
[Reply]
1
0
simirving
(41 mins ago)
Boom! Awesome stuff.
[Reply]
1
0
TreeBeak
(29 mins ago)
Stunning performance.
[Reply]
