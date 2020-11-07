Video: Carving Aosta Moon Dust in La Thuile

Nov 7, 2020
by MTB BEDS  

La Thuile is on every enduro riders must do tick list, chairlift accessed, natural gnar and an insane backdrop. If you haven't ridden there you want to, if you have you want to go back. Aostan moon dust covers the rocks, roots and usually all your kit. After a day shredding here you smile through gritted, sandy teeth. La Thuile has plenty to offer if you get on the pedals as well, with epic descents littered across the valley. This little gem of the Aosta Valley provides Ying to Pila's Yang and the perfect fodder before getting into the wild Aosta backcountry.

Video - Scott Windsor / MTB Beds

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


