Video: Carving Turns & Sending Big Lines on an Artificial Ash Hill

Feb 13, 2021
by marts  
by marts
When you live in a small country with no mountains, finding seconds of pure riding is a matter of endless struggle, motivation and stupidity.

Here is a slice of summer on an industrial ash dump, used during the soviet times, now sitting abandoned.

Hiking is difficult on this terrain, feet sinking into the ground, the bone dry dust keeps filling your shoes and staining everything else it comes into contact with. Once you get up the pale gray hill, it feels higher and steeper, you start noticing rusty metal scraps protruding from the ground, waiting to turn simple mistakes into tragedies. The fast straight line down is so calling, on the other hand, the last 20 minutes of pushing should amount to more than 5 seconds of riding. The compromise of a few carves feels better.

Turns out the upper third of the massive pile is concrete hard and slippery, the bike rolls fast on the steep slope. Suddenly the front wheel sinks into the ground and it feels paralleled to riding powder on a snowboard or skis - the ride is soft and smooth. Few quick slashes, and even before adrenaline has time to really kick in, you have made it back to flat ground. Time to start hiking again.

Steep freeride lines on an artificial ash hill.


 Find your flow ... anywhere

