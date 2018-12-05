VIDEOS

Video: Carving Turns at Silver Star Bike Park in 'Slice Of Summer' with Britney White

Dec 5, 2018
by Jay Provins  
Slice of Summer with Britney White

by JayProvinsMedia
Silver Star Resort
Monashee mountains fill the horizon.

Silver Star Resort

bigquotesWhen I first came to Silver Star about five years ago I immediately fell in love with the laid back atmosphere here. Within a minute of leaving the ticket window you find yourself riding the most fun flowy berms down to the chairlift. Perfect instant gratification and warm up run after a long drive! Favorite Trail? Walk The Line, Rockstar, Double Dog & Super Star. Haha, it's too hard to choose just one!Britney White



Special thanks to Silver Star Resort @RockyMountainBicycles @foxfactory @shimano @schwalbe @profileracing @atomik @deityusa @troyleedesigns @oakley @fiveten

Video: Jason Provins
Music: The Rural Alberta Advantage "Wild Grin"

