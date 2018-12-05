Video: Carving Turns at Silver Star Bike Park in 'Slice Of Summer' with Britney White

|When I first came to Silver Star about five years ago I immediately fell in love with the laid back atmosphere here. Within a minute of leaving the ticket window you find yourself riding the most fun flowy berms down to the chairlift. Perfect instant gratification and warm up run after a long drive! Favorite Trail? Walk The Line, Rockstar, Double Dog & Super Star. Haha, it's too hard to choose just one!—Britney White
Special thanks to Silver Star Resort @RockyMountainBicycles @foxfactory @shimano @schwalbe
@profileracing @atomik @deityusa @troyleedesigns @oakley
@fiveten
Video: Jason Provins
Music: The Rural Alberta Advantage "Wild Grin"
