Video: Carving Turns at the Unofficial Rut Track World Champs

Words: Crankbrothers

Video: Jack Clark + WeArePeny

Photos: Jake Paddon

www.crankbrothers.com

#WERIDECB

Sometimes the most simple ideas turn out to be the best. What began as a few corners on a suburban patch of bark in a top-secret location in Orange County, CA, quickly evolved into a growing group chat before becoming what many are already calling "the event of the year." So, without further interruption, sit back and enjoy the 2023 Rut Track World Championships, presented by Crankbrothers and CSP.The class of ’23 – an all-star lineup for inaugural Rut Track World Champs, featuring US heavy hitters Dante Silva, Austin Dooley, Ryan Pinkerton, Charlie Harrison, Luca Cometti, Max Sedlak, and many more.Charlie Harrison came out of retirement for the event of the year.Newly signed to Canyon Factory Racing, Dante Silva made the trip to Orange County to drag some bar.GT Factory Racing’s Ryan Pinkerton was on rails from the outset – if his Rut Track performance was anything to go by, you’ll be seeing him on the podium at most world cups this coming season.Colin McElyea finding the limits of his front tire – a risk worth taking when Rut Track glory is on the line.Only 364 days until next year’s Rut Track World Championships...