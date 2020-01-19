Video: Carving Turns Through the Snow on the North Shore

Jan 19, 2020
by Tristan Deggan  
North Shore White Loam

by tristan-deggan
bigquotesSometimes you wake up to a perfect powder day and instead of doing the logical thing, like say, going skiing... you load your bike up and head to your usual trails for a change to scenery. Enjoy watching the NF crew cruising down the North Shore! Tristan Deggan

North Shore riding with NF.
North Shore riding with NF.
Hiking up to the goods with Axel the North Shore mascot.

North Shore riding with NF.

North Shore riding with NF.
North Shore riding with NF.
Jay plowing through some powder and Steve turning up some steaze.

North Shore riding with NF.

North Shore riding with NF.
North Shore riding with NF.
Despite the slick conditions there was plenty of airtime...

North Shore riding with NF.
...And downtime.

North Shore riding with NF.
Nathan sending us off with a mid-crash dab.

North Shore riding with NF.
We wish we could bring home that good snow loam!


Video produced by @tristan-deggan
Photography by @ClintTrahan
Riders: Steve Vanderhoek, Nathan Blake, Jay Boysen & Jono Lo.
Supported by: @ennefdesign-nf + @Maxxis

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


