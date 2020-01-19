Video: Carving Turns Through the Snow on the North Shore

|Sometimes you wake up to a perfect powder day and instead of doing the logical thing, like say, going skiing... you load your bike up and head to your usual trails for a change to scenery. Enjoy watching the NF crew cruising down the North Shore!— Tristan Deggan
Hiking up to the goods with Axel the North Shore mascot.
Jay plowing through some powder and Steve turning up some steaze.
Despite the slick conditions there was plenty of airtime...
Video produced by @tristan-deggan
Photography by @ClintTrahan
Riders: Steve Vanderhoek, Nathan Blake, Jay Boysen & Jono Lo.
Supported by: @ennefdesign-nf
+ @Maxxis
5 Comments
Post a Comment